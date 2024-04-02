Games

A 75-year-old Scottish woman says she plays Fortnite for more than 6 hours a day

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Fortnite, one of the most popular video games, attracts young and old alike. This is evidenced by Cath Bowie, a 75-year-old Scottish woman, aka Grumpygran1948 (“Mamiegrincheuse1848” in French), who got caught up in the game. A person who describes himself as a big fan spends up to 6 hours a day. Playing in line, tells the BBC.

Spotted by American YouTuber SypherPK, she recently teamed up with him. The video, published two weeks ago, has received nearly 900,000 views and helped grow his community. He now has nearly 14,000 followers on live video streaming service Twitch.

His grandson introduced him to Fortnite

“When I first told my grandson that I was going to start streaming, he was horrified,” she told British media. He said to me: No one will follow you, no one will look at you. So of course now he doesn’t know what to say,” she continues, somewhat jokingly.

A Scottish woman started by her grandson fell into the Fortnite potion as soon as the game was released in 2017. “I went into his room and was intrigued by what I saw on the screen,” she explains. After three years of solitary practice, Dadi decided to join the team.

Repulsed by the “poisonous” words she heard, the septuagenarian began looking for partners who respected her terms. In her team, there was no question of using the word “kill”, for example, which she insisted on replacing with “eradicate”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Gentlemen in the LFL, what’s the problem? Already a crucial match this evening against TDS

February 29, 2024

“This game has completely lost my respect”, one of the world’s biggest streamers rants against Fortnite after discovering his skin in the game

January 28, 2024

Everything we already know about The Last of Us: Season 2

3 weeks ago

“Stop making fun of my GTA 6!”, several million dollars and now a role in Rockstar Games, these are the new demands of the Florida Joker

January 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button