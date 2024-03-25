7 Symptoms That Confirm Vitamin D Deficiency

Two out of three French people are affected by vitamin D deficiency and no age group is left out…

Vitamin D plays an important role in the proper functioning of our body. considered as hormone, Its main function is to increase concentration Calcium And no Phosphorus She also participates in the blood Mineralization Bones, cartilage and teeth. Unfortunately, most French people don’t consume enough. “We think that 2 out of 3 French people Affected by vitamin D deficiency. No age group is spared, not even children and teenagers.” Dr. Charlie Cohen, rheumatologist explains. A lack of it especially leads to muscle disorders and bone disorders that can cause pain.

Greater risk in women

Certain populations are particularly at risk of vitamin D deficiency: newborns, infants, women pregnantThe Menopausal womenPeople on Tanned skin Or dark and old people “Increased risk of fracture” According to a healthcare professional. The symbols The following symptoms may indicate vitamin D deficiency:

General fatigue or even depression a Muscle weakness with risk of falls and therefore fractures Bone pain Bone fragility or osteoporosis Dry skin Hair loss Decreased immune defenses

a Complementary Vitamin D can be effective for various pathologies: “It allows that Better cardiovascular healthIt is effective inflammatory arthritis as Psoriasis And Polyarthritis Rheumatoid, on rickets in infants (rare in France) and on osteomalacia (bone mineralization defect) in adults, in case of ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease” Dr. Cohen explains. It is also believed to have an effect on diabetes, age-related cognitive decline, infectious diseases and certain cancers, although no studies have been able to confirm this for the latter. On the mental health side “She Improves morale when”Seasonal depression“” The doctor continues. More broadly, vitamin D is good for our brain, it has positive effects memory there Concentration And will increase our life expectancy.

Where to get Vitamin D?

After that Biology Report, vitamin D supplements may be prescribed by a healthcare practitioner. Dr. Cohen advises “One ampoule of vitamin D per week for 4 weeks to reach normal levels. Then, daily or monthly maintenance treatment”. It is also possible to supplement vitamin D naturally. It is a hormone produced as a result of photosynthesis, 90% Our vitamin D is produced through the skin the sun, 15 to 30 minutes Sun exposure of the face and hands can meet daily requirements. Vitamin D is also present in itfood “You can find them Oily fish Which are rich in: herring, sardines, mackerel, anchovies, salmon and tuna. Expert explains. “In small quantities, we find it ShellfishThe MushroomsThe egg yolkl’a lawyerThe ButterThe cocoa And Dark chocolate.“ for Activate vitamin D in the bodyIt is important to supplement this diet with magnesium and calcium intake. “Calcium intake should preferably be through food (dairy products, calcium-rich water)” concludes our interlocutor.

Dr. Thanks to Charlie Cohen, rheumatologist and author of the books “Living Pain Free, What Fun!” Published by Tredaniel and “Precious Vitamin D – I Prescribe It to My Patients” by Editions du Net.