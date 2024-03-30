7 Signs You Have a Slow Metabolism

People who have a slow metabolism often have weight problems and difficulty losing weight.

Refers to basal metabolism (or basal metabolism). Required and unexplained energy expenditure To maintain a person’s life at rest (heart function, breathing, cellular renewal, blood circulation, etc.). It is the process that allows Convert nutrients into energy. it is Totally different For each person and depends on factors such as gender, height, age, level of physical activity, smoking, level of chronic stress… It is located on average between 1400 and 1800 kcal per day for adults. If you stay in bed all day, that is. “When we add dietary thermogenesis (the energy required to digest food) and the energy expenditure associated with daily activities, we move towards an average metabolism. 2200 to 2800 kcal per day“, explains dietician-nutritionist Aurelie Tetzlaff. But some people, for various reasons (pathology, Hormonal imbalanceA very restricted diet…) is Slower than average basal metabolism. For the same meal, a person with a fast metabolism will burn more calories (and store fewer calories) than someone with a slow metabolism.

1. You are gaining weight or having trouble losing it

Absent pathology, a healthy adult who performs normal physical function has a basal metabolic rate that corresponds to energy expenditure. “But when we put ourselves in a “restricted” state, go on a diet or are deprived of certain foods, the body changes its function by adapting as much as possible to this situation, which is extremely uncomfortable for it. . It enters “survival mode”, learning to consume less energy (the body burns fewer calories) and Especially to store more in the form of fat“, explains our interlocutor. This is why we have difficulty losing weight, or even gaining it.”This is the great contrast and drama of this diet“

2. You are tired but you get enough sleep

When our metabolism slows down, we often feel tired or lethargic. We lack energy Even when you get enough sleep. “In fact, from the food eaten, the body no longer produces as much energy as it needs. It will store energy instead of using it to generate energy“, explains the nutritionist.

3. You are often cold

Often feels cold, especially in the extremities (hands and feet) One of the warning signs. “It is always because of the story of energy storage and availability that will lead to the failure of normal systems: once again, energy will be stored rather than used to regulate body temperature.”

4. You are often constipated

Slow metabolic processes lead to a slowdown in the digestive system. This can result in significant bloating or flatulence Constipation which settles down.

5. You often crave sugar

Craving or Sugar cravings Regular exercise can be a sign of a slow metabolism. This is again linked to the reduction in the amount of energy available to maintain vital body functions and the cause of fatigue induced by a slower metabolism. And when we’re tired, the hormones that regulate appetite change.

6. Your elbows and heels are dry

Dry skin (especially on the elbows and heels), dry hair or brittle nails are signs of a slow metabolism and Less ensures better hydration from the body.

7. You lack sexual desire

“A slower metabolism affects hormones such as androgens, which can lower libido or fertility in some people“, suggests Aurelie Tetzlaff.

If you have one or more of these physical and physiological signs, it is interesting to talk to a dietitian-nutritionist and explore this path. It may suggest that you execute Resting Metabolic Rate Test (CMA). “These signs are not very specific, they are not always a manifestation of slow metabolism. There may be other things, but it’s worth looking at.r” concludes our speaker.