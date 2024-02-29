7 pm Access Audience: What’s the score for Spain-France 2024 Women’s Nations League final on W9?
program
Spain/France (W9) : 1.39 million (7.3%)
The 2024 Women’s Nations League final, which pitted France against defending champions Spain, brought together 1.39 million supporters According to Médiamétrie from 7pm to 8:51pm, 2 goals for the Bleues shows a 0-0 defeat. 7.3% Audience sharing among audiences aged four and over (4+) and 5.2% Market share for women responsible for purchases under fifty (FRDA-50). VsCommented by Xavier Domergue and Laura George, the sports meeting still boosted the performance of the TNT channel.
the leader
“Don’t forget the words” – (France 2): 2.92 million (16.4%)
Nagui remains under 3 million but the huge public service Karaoke remains unbeatable at 7 p.m.
The rest of the leading pack
“Tomorrow Belongs to Us” (TF1): 2.59 million (14.6%)
“Here 19/20” (France 3): 2.33 million (13%)
“The best bakery in France” (M6): 1.63 million (10.8%)
On TF1, “Tomorrow Belongs to Us” has fallen below the 15% audience share mark and is closing in on “N’ez pas les mots”. 320,000 viewers and 1.8 points separate the two programs.
On the M6, “The best bakery in France” is close to 11% PDA.
remaining channels
“C to you” (France 5): 988,000 (5.8%)
“TPMP – Part One” (C8): 1.06 million (5.4%)
“Daily – Part 1” (TMC): 704,000 (3.9%)
“Paf with Baba” (C8): 597,000 (3.6%)
“Art Journal” (Art): 463,000 (2.4%)
Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine And his team has weakened and dropped below a million followers at a very high level.
At C8, Cyril is on the rise of Hanu. As a result, the first part of “Toche pas à mon” crossed the million mark.
On Art, “Arte Journal” is falling
