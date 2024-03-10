“644,205 average daily players in the last 7 days” This absolutely terrible RPG will never stop!

In recent months, players and developers alike have been caught up in the wave of video game releases. It’s hard to stand out from the crowd, especially when you see good games and great titles popping up one after another. Despite this ordeal, there’s an RPG that doesn’t show the weight of months and that rides a trend that isn’t the least bit steamy.

Video games release a lot, but fluctuate in popularity

A very large number of video games will make you notice this. The hardest thing isn’t necessarily to succeed in launching it, it’s to maintain its popularity.. Once again, we can cite an example No Man’s Sky But it’s a symptom of the importance of good follow-up and an experience strongly designed to last. On the contrary, others have proved that the task was more difficult than it seemed Starfield or, more recently, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. With the explosion of video game releases in 2023 (and even 2024), one would have thought that certain titles would have a much shorter lifespan, and yet!

Although the world of video games has been adjusting itself for months, releasing box after box, There are titles with staying power like no other ! There is an increase in the number of soldiers who decide to take part in the adventure Helldivers II, few titles have managed to retain the attention of their players. In this genre, there are surprises Granblue Fantasy Relink Which, thanks to very solid and excellent endgame content, manages to maintain average daily players exceeding 50,000 users. However, one of the most impressive performances comes to us from… Baldur’s Gate 3.

Months later, the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 is still evident

Over the past decade, Belgian studio Larian Studios has built a solid reputation, in addition to attracting the sympathy of gamers. For them, welcome Baldur’s Gate 3 It is as wonderful as it is unexpected. Seven months after D-Day, project executives still can’t believe the love and popularity the game has received.. On social networks, more specifically on Baldur’s Gate 3 Continues to arrive daily. It is true that counting more than 640,000 players in an average seven days is quite extraordinary. Even more so when it comes to statistics extracted from the Steam platform only!

644,205 average daily players in the last 7 days is still too crazy for me (only on steam) — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 23, 2024

Although these statistics were released a few days ago, at the end of February, they are very current. When we take the time to check the statistics listed by the site SteamDB, we can see that the presence curves are still as flatter as ever. To take a gap of seven days from February 29 to March 6, We can see that player peaks are usually above 100,000 players and they reach 150,000 players or even more.. After seven months of marketing, a few players still show results like this: Baldur’s Gate 3 Definitely a stand out title and one of the most memorable role playing games to date.