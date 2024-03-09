60 million consumers – avoid these brands of gnocchi entirely, according to Tuxboard

60 million consumers recommend avoiding these brands of gnocchi. They will be bad for your health!

Be careful what you consume!

Over the years, gnocchi has won over the French. It must be said that this Italian specialty is delicious and easy to prepare. In just a few minutes, you have a A meal full of full flavor.

The bravest prepare them at home. For others, it is quite possible to find them in supermarkets. And usually, they don’t cost much.

However, finding good quality gnocchi is difficult. Magazine 60 million subscribers looked at this topic in its latest special issue of April-May 2024.

As a reminder, nothing is easier than a gnocchi recipe. In fact, it does not require many ingredients. Like potatoes, flour and salt. But manufacturers add certain unwanted ingredients.

“Industrial gnocchi boasts ingredients from ultra-processing processes” 60 million customers explain. “Dry Potato Flakes, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Acidity Regulators” Magazine details.

Therefore, gnocchi sold in supermarkets are not healthy! While their recipe is quite simple and basic, brands have turned them into ultra-processed products.

It has also released a list of ingredients used by 60 million specific brands. And the list is long and alarming. Here are the results of his latest investigation and Expert recommendations.

Gnocchi brands to avoid at all costs

During its survey, 60 million consumers disclosed An extensive list of ingredients which makes the gnocchi sold in supermarkets. ” More than 10 ingredients in Lustucru’s extra cheese pan-fried gnocchi » magazine declares.

“For frozen gorgonzola and spinach preparations from Monoprix, it hides processed corn and/or rice starch, dextrose, and milk protein. » Add experts. ” Three typical ingredients in ultra-processed food that we know are harmful to health » They detailed.

And that’s not all, experts have discovered other ingredients as well. Like wheat semolina. On the other hand, the salt content of some brands of gnocchi is of greater concern. ” 1.4 grams per 100 grams for the Rummo recipe and 1.5 grams for Monoprix’s pan-fried gnocchi » Refers to 60 million customers.

“This is enough to significantly reduce the daily intake of salt recommended by the World Health Organization of 5 grams per day for adults and 2 grams for children” condemns the magazine. And that’s not all. Some references to gnocchi also worry experts because of their high sugar levels.

This is the case for Monoprix’s Frozen Gorgonzola and Spinach Gnocchi which contains 8.2 grams of sugar! “As much sugar as a sweet or dessert.”

Finally, the dishes analyzed did not lack saturated fat or acid. “Monoprix’s Gorgonzola and Spinach Gnocchi has 6.5g per 100g, Lustcru’s Cheddar-Bacon Fry Gnocchi has 3.2g while Bonini’s has just 0.2” 60 million customers explain.

As a reminder, saturated fatty acids promote cholesterol deposits in the arteries. This can promote the onset of cardiovascular diseases. So you should avoid this brand of gnocchi.

60 million customers – gnocchi