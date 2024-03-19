6 years after its release, this Red Dead Redemption 2 player explores the gruesome quests of the game.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, fans of Rockstar Productions plunge into the shoes of Arthur Morgan, an ex-outlaw facing the harsh realities of the American West. It is in a vast map that they will have the opportunity to engage in epic fights, group heists, horse chases, hunting and many other activities worthy of a real west. During their epic journey, players will cross paths with unusual NPCs, who can sometimes help them or make them face new worries. A while ago, this Reddit user came across this group of weird fanatics, Who react very surprisingly when disturbed!

What happens when you shoot the cult leader in Red Dead Redemption 2?

During name search “We Loved Each Other”, players will have the opportunity to meet the cult of Chelonians, who pray on a hill near Valentine. The objective of the mission is to retrieve Jamie, who has been enrolled in a cult, to bring him back to his older sister, Mary Linton. Chelonians are usually peaceful, but this player wanted to attack them, to see what would happen if he killed their cult leader. It was on Reddit that he published a video of the aftermath and we see that if the leader of the Chalonians is killed, His followers throw themselves from the top of the hilltowards certain death.

“I just found out what happens when you shoot the leader of the Chelonians.” PotatoCase – Reddit



“I tried to stop them”

Tragic fate for these poor Chelonians, Jamie will quietly hand you over if you try to communicate with them. But is it possible to save the faithful from this tragic fate if their leader disappears? Potatocase explains in the comments of his Reddit post that he also tried to stop the Chelonians from jumping by reloading the save several times. According to him, “They suddenly acquire chelonia and the power of leaping” When they kneel to stop them. So it seems impossible to avoid death if their leader dies.

The characters in Red Dead Redemption 2 are known for being particularly well-realized, and sometimes very strange. The game map is huge, and players can also encounter interesting, dangerous personalities that make Rockstar’s open world real. One thing is for sure, these actions from the NPCs prove to us how well each story works, and each character in the game has their own plot. As you walk around the RDR2 map, keep your eyes peeled, You can sometimes have unusual encounters!