6 Nations U20 – Wales notes – France: Zinedine Ouad crushes everything, Zhan Mouskey twists

The Blueettes outclassed the lowly Welsh thanks to a powerful brace from prop Zinedine Ouad. At the back, Bayonnais Xan Mousques launched numerous attacks with his speed and his kicking game.

15. Xan Mousques: 8/10

The Aviron Bayonnais fullback has become a key member of this 2024 version of the squad. We saw him again today in Cardiff. Thanks to a very fair kicking game especially in the first half. Very early in the match, he cleverly produced an overhand for Brou-Boiri. He does it again with a very good deep kick but Brou-Boiri escapes the ball. Once again through his legs, he scored a good 50/22 after half an hour’s play. He was replaced by Oliver Cowie in the 61st minute.

14. Maxense Bisotto: 7/10

The Braves winger showed off his legs on Thursday evening. We see him volunteer several times in French raids. In the 10th minute, he wore down the Welsh defense with his run and perfectly served to Zhan Mouskus for the first try of the match. Active throughout the match, his inspired kicking play in the 70th minute was worth a try.

13. Fabian Brow Sack: 5.5/10

Despite the various phases of French occupation he was unable to stand out offensively. He could have distinguished himself by trying a good play at Mouskus’ feet but let the ball slip away. Le Palois acted prudently but maintained his position. He came off in the 54th minute, replaced by Robin Takola.

Fabian Brou-Boiri had a strong match at center for the France U20 XV.

PA Images / Icon Sports – David Davies



12. Mathis Belaubre: 6.5/10

He did a brilliant job of undermining the very strong Welsh. Like this beautiful vertical and unsteady advance for the Welsh defence, in the opposition 22m in the 30th minute. This is what we call a clean match and at Register he knew how to master it perfectly. At the end of the match, he seriously slipped to the second center position, so that he scored himself a try in the 74th minute.

11. Nathan Boulangier: 6/10

Rochellus was making his comeback after a period of recuperation. He was penalized for the first time with a yellow card in the 23rd minute after a failed attempt to stop a Welsh attack. Before the fourth attempt, it was he who served Brau Boiri by breaking it in his tracks. A little too excited, he was penalized in the 49th minute. But he is also the one who started a good counter ruck in the 52nd minute.

10. Jean Cotarmanac: 6.5/10

The Breton opener worked. Author of 100% kicks (4 conversions from 4 and 1 penalty from 1 attempt), he showed his composure against the posts. In animation, he insisted on using hand-held drama and placed three-quarters of it on the right track. He got a fine penalty in the 51st minute and managed to put the pressure back on the Welsh camp. Hit in the elbow, he came off in the 56th minute.

9. Thomas Sowerby: 6/10

In a rather topsy-turvy match, he managed as best he could to set some rhythm. Involved and active, he served Tolofua with a quick pass in the 60th minute for the fifth try of the match. Overall, he led his progress through the combat zone with an iron fist, insisting on upwind when he found it necessary.

8. Lon Lavergne: Not rated

Like Mezzo and Lotrian, Lavergne was injured early in the match. Sprained in the ankle, he left in the 18th minute. Sialavellia tolofua (7.5/10) took his place in the middle of the third line. The Toulouse player was guilty of a few mistakes with the ball in hand, like against Italy. But that was before glossing over the meeting. In the 47th minute, he single-handedly killed off an attack by the locals with a counter-ruck that had an impact. On the hour mark, Tolofua made a great move. After retrieving the ball thirty meters from the opposition goal, he was simply unstoppable. Talent and speed, which allowed the Blueettes to score their fifth try of the evening. Voted man of the match, Haute-Geronnais was one of the great architects of the great French success.

Sialewelia Tolofua scored a brilliant try.

PA Images / Icon Sports – David Davies



7. Joe Quera Carraba: 8/10

The flanker was initially content to operate in the shadows… before showing the full extent of his talents. Shortly before the half-hour mark, he made the first intervention that troubled the Welsh defense (28th). After a few seconds, do it again. Querrey Caraba grabbed the ball, and finished behind the line. Great art. Before half-time, it was he who served Ouad at the plate, which ended up in the promised land.

6. Geoffrey Malatere: 6.5/10

Few glimpses in the first forty minutes, Brewist didn’t take long to show himself after returning from the locker room. On the left wing, he showed his speed before making a magnificent post-contact pass. Unfortunately, the action did not end there. In the 53rd minute, he saved the home side with a critical tackle on the Welshman who took the interval.

5. Hugo Descube: 7.5/10

For his first appearance in this U20 tournament, the Stade Toulouse player was waiting to appear. Like a mezzo, he warmed her shoulders before enjoying the leather between his fingers. Before Ouad’s first attempt, he held the French in front with his strength. On his momentum, he put Wales on the back foot before the fourth French achievement. Power and dynamics, everything you want in a modern second line. We forgive his avoidable forward in the 66th minute. A little hasty.

4: Corentin Mezzou: 6/10

A contrasting evening for the captain of the Bleuets. Warrior, as usual, was injured just before half-time and his partners were forced to leave earlier than expected. It was Rochelle’s Simon Huchet (5.5/10) who replaced him. Not much to report about the latter. Some will say it’s good news when we talk about forwards, others will say it’s not enough weight on the meeting.

3. Zachary Afney: 6/10

World champions last summer, Afen hasn’t really hit his stride with Cardiff. Certainly, he dominated the first scrum without being rewarded, but was later penalized for losing his support. In the current game, Bordello-Baglais didn’t really show his strength. A frustrating piece for one of the group’s executives. The right-hander was replaced by Duchene at the hour mark.

2. Mathis Lothrian: Not rated

The Perpignan match unfortunately ended in the first minute. Upon contact, Lothrian was knocked out and had to leave his family, completely terrified. In his place, Leo Chauvin had trouble adjusting to the touchline. Bordello-Baglais missed a few throws. In the game, there is nothing to remember about Chauvin, who gave himself to the defense.

1. Zinedine Aouad: 8/10

UBB’s left column crushed everything in its path. Wise during the first minutes of the match, he stood out from the first French attack with several effective percussions. His performance took on another dimension at the end of the first act. Ouad scored a powerful double (36th and 40th). Pure joy. Replaced by Léo Ametlla in the 53rd minute, Girondin can be proud of his performance.