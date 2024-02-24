6 Nations -U20 – Huge disappointment for the Blues who lost to Italy

The French under-twenty team lost for the second time in the tournament against Italy (23-20). The Blueettes had plenty of dominance in the closed scrums.

At the end of the match, which they started perfectly, then managed in a few minutes, the Italians won for the first time in France, in the tournament (20-23). A breakthrough where the scrum was dominant against a very undisciplined Bluetets despite periods of dominance.

First long sequence of possession. A devastating melee. And already, Italy is setting the tone. After five minutes of play, Transalpines scored the first try of the match (5th, 0-5) through their scrum half, Lorenzo Casillio. And give a clear vision of what their evening will be like. Combat and Reality.

8 penalties in the first period

In the first half, they were the ones who dictated the game. Relying on a dominating scrum with Marcos Francisco Gallorini at the spearhead, the visitors seized the ball. Facing them, the young French are in error (8 penalties in the first period) and owe their survival only to their defensive generosity. For the rest, Vijay is silent. But the rare wealth of the ball indicates good things. Bleuets have ants in their feet and just want to catch the ball. On his second attacking sequence of the evening, Zamora goes over for a try after a nice push behind his scrum (19th, 8-8).

After this beautiful inspiration, Sebastien Calvet’s men were quickly overtaken by their discipline. Unable to leave their camp, they conceded another try, the work of powerful winger, Marco Scalabrin (24th, 8-13). He signed his third in three matches in the tournament. At the break, Italy therefore dominated the debate, facing a French bereft of the ball.

The Bleuets rebel

But everything changes when you walk back from the locker room. Possession reversed, and even if they quickly conceded a new penalty (43rd, 8-16), the three-time world champions showed a different face. Changes to the front line allow you to find some relief in scrum. Behind the work of the big men, the three-quarters let their feet do the talking. Maxim Grenel crosses the line after a good effort from his centre, Robin Takola (44th, 13-16). They are picking the score.

This time, though, they’ll shift into another gear and come away with a score. The yellow card imposed on USAP center Nicola Bozzo also suggests this. The tricolors dominated, held the ball and delighted the crowd with a whirlwind game… but had to wait until the last quarter of an hour to take advantage for the first time in the match (64th, 20-16). .

No scrum no win

When their heads should be underwater, the Italians rise up. Again, thanks for their scrum. Ten minutes from time, they are on the edge of the French goal and with all their might, trying to force fate. It is ultimately the last of his next eight that gives him the last try Squadra Azura (71st, 20-23).

In vain, Noah Xinzhen and others threw their last strength into the battle. Powerless. This victory of France is a great achievement for Italy. Two years after defeating England on home soil, the Italians once again claimed the great man’s scalp. Three-time reigning world champion.

More info to follow…