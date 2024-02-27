Mathieu Jalibert’s injury will force Fabian Galthy and his staff to undergo a major reorganization. Thomas Ramos could slip into the opening, but Antoine Guibert, Antoine Hestoy and others are pushing at the door. Whatever happens, the Blues coach has a job to do.

At the center of criticism since the start of the 6 Nations tournament, Mathieu Jalibert injured his left knee against Italy And are forfeited for the remainder of the tournament. While only a few months ago the French team could boast of having two or even three very good players in each position, this injury puts Fabian Galthy in serious trouble and suitors are not legion.

Ramos, The Choice of Continuity

Replacing Thomas Ramos, who is accustomed to playing No.10 at the club this season and who regularly trains in this position with the Blues, seems like the logical choice. He knows it, he has slipped into it many times during matches and often takes the role of opener during matches. But the Toulouse player has never started a match wearing the number 10 blue jersey. Such a reshuffle will force Fabian Galthy to find a new full-back.

Louis Billet-Bayer, trained for the position, could logically claim it if the latter recovers from his injury. Léo Barré has had a great start to the season with Stade français And who has joined the group of 34, is starting to show. But the youngster from Paris has never played a single minute at international level. Romain Buros, so good with his club for several months, was not called upon by Fabian Galthy and looks set to start further afield. If the Ramos option in the opening looks interesting, it will force the entire back line to be reshuffled, although we already have to deal with the absence of Jonathan Dainty.

Hastoy knows the system

The coach of the French team can then leave the full-back in his position. So it will be necessary to find an opener. Racing 92’s number 10, Antoine Guibert, has been part of the blue group since the start of the year. But the young Ile-de-France native particularly benefits from his 9/10 versatility and has never played a single minute in a Roosters jersey.

Antoine Haastoy, excellent last season and a presence during the World Cup, has clearly fallen back in the hierarchy of the French XV and has not been called up for the tournament. This season, Hugo Reis is increasingly competing with him at La Rochelle. The young opener has already caught the eye of the staff Even though the mention of his summons still seems a bit early. The pink soldier, Léo Barré (mentioned above), has the advantage of versatility (he was trained at the start), but he has not been established there since the beginning of September and the third top 14 days.

With Montpellier on his feet recently, Louis Carbonell doesn’t seem to have all the cards in hand to find the France XV and is going too far. But if Fabian Galthy is to strike a big blow at Anthill, he may apply a “man in shape policy”, just like the French team. But without its home minister, the party managed foreign affairs in Canada, the coach is somewhat confused. So a major reshuffle is on the agenda and the hinge will inevitably turn upside down.