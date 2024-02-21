6 Nations 2024 – Mathis Lebel, Marco Gazzotti… 6 players released by French XV staff who could play this weekend

The list of players announced by the France XV staff was reported by FFR. Surprisingly, we get Agenais Alex Burin or three-quarter centers Emilen Galeton and Nicolas Deporteur.

As has become customary after the signing of the contract between the FFR and the LNR, the Blues staff revealed the identities of the six players in the French squad and made them available to the visiting clubs at the weekend.

Since the start of the 6 Nations tournament, two centers Nicolas Deporteur and Emilen Galleton have been part of this list. “I am very happy to go up. Go low, but you have to see the glass as half full, Three quarters assigned Center of the division after last week’s win against UBB. I don’t think the team will rotate but in any case I would be up for the challenge. I want to play for the France team, it’s every kid’s dream. It won’t be this time. Surprisingly, we also get a proper pillar of Agen Alex Burinwho was called up on Sunday to replace Thomas Lechlait, along with the injured.

The label was always preserved

Released and made available to their respective clubs, Marco Gazzotti (UBB) and Mathias Halagahu (Toulon) will be able to play on Matchday 16 in Castres and Pau respectively. However, it is a first for the Mathis label. The Toulouse winger had thus far been named in the France group during the first two matches of the tournament. Last weekend, he was not one of the players “protected” by the staff and was able to play the 15th day of the Top 14 with Stade Toulouse.

6 players released Alex Burin (Agen) Nicolas Deporte (UBB) Emilene Galleton (Pau) Marco Gazotti (UBB) Mathias Halagahu (Toulon) Matisse Label (Toulouse)

Fabien Galthié will announce his squad for the 3rd match of the tournament against Italy on Friday. Shows the latest information First term Posolo Tuilaghi in blue, and the presence of Esteban Abadi and Alexandre Roumet on the bench.