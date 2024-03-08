6 Nations 2024 – From Venice to French XV, Nolan Le Guerrec’s apparent rise across five dates

This Sunday Nolan Le Garec will finally make his first start with the French XV to face Wales (4pm). A chance to look back on a scrum-half’s journey over five dates!

1er February 2020: Upgraded to play in the French team

The Venice native trained at RCV before coming to the Racing 92 training center. He made his debut with the French under-20 team in 2020 aged just 17… The upgraded, scrum-half has never ceased to impress. During this 2020 6 Nations tournament, which will unfortunately be stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nolan Le Garec had four match sheets for three starts. Before that, the scrum-half had already proved himself during the tour with the Under-18s where he was the captain.

October 10, 2020: Promoted to holder with Racing 92

After a promising debut in the Rooster jersey, Nolan Le Garec wasted no time in making his arrival in the Racing 92 pros. He had his first match sheet on 10 October 2020, the first in a long streak. Take up more and more space with the professional squad until he earns himself an undisputed starting position at the scrum half position. It would logically start in 2023 in the final stage for the play-offs and Top 14 semi-finals.

August 19, 2023: A double that ignites the powder

In three seasons Nolan Le Garec has managed to win unanimous approval despite his young age. And during the first day of the Top 14 on August 19, 2023, he already laid the foundation for an exercise that promises to be even better than the previous one. Against Bordeaux, the scrum half ruled. Writer of twenty points (two tries, two conversions and two penalties) Le Garec shows himself in the best light ahead of the World Cup.

February 2, 2024: First choice with the Blues

On the second day of the World Cup, Nolan Le Garrec was able to qualify for France’s group. If Baptiste Serin was injured (shoulder), Baptiste Couillaud would logically look the favorite at scrum halves for the 2024 6 Nations tournament. But it wasn’t to be as it was Racingman who scored the goal with Fabian Galthie looking on. Not long ago. Hence Marcoses came in for Maxime Luku before making his first choice against Le Garec against Ireland.. In the wake of a disappointing Lukou, Le Garcque put in a string of good performances every time he came on. The Blues coach will therefore be counting on him.

March 10, 2024: The much-anticipated first term

In the absence of the indestructible captain of the France XV, it was undoubtedly time to prove himself or never and Nolan Le Garec did not miss this golden opportunity. The Racingmen make their first start this Sunday against Wales (4ppm). The much-anticipated first debate as a scrum half position has been taking place since the start of this 6 Nations tournament. While Maxime Luku largely disappointed, Nolan Le Garec will have the tough task of putting a smile on the French’s face that we can’t forget…