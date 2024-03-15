6 Best Places to Catch the Show!

The Northern Lights are a true magic for the eyes and the soul.

This light shows that the light that lights up the night sky is the result of solar particles colliding with Earth’s atmosphere. If you dream of admiring these celestial wonders, here are our picks 6 Best Places To live an unforgettable experience.

1. Finnish Lapland: A beautiful setting for observing the Northern Lights

Located in the north of Finland, Lapland offers an extraordinary panorama to contemplate the Northern Lights. Between September and March, you’ll have more chances to witness this magnificent spectacle:

Many amenities with starry sky views

Winter activities to enhance your stay (sled dogs, snowmobiles, etc.)

The legendary Santa Claus village in Rovaniemi

2. Iceland: Land of Ice and Fire under the Northern Lights

Iceland is undoubtedly one of the premier destinations to admire the Northern Lights. Between November and February, prepare to be amazed:

Spectacular landscapes (volcanoes, geysers, waterfalls, etc.)

Possibility to combine observation of northern lights and visit to natural places

Blue Lagoon, an open-air geothermal spa to relax after a day of exploring

3. Norway: fjords and northern lights in the land of the midnight sun

Norway is a true paradise for lovers of the Northern Lights. Between October and March, the northern regions of the country offer the best conditions:

The Lofoten Islands and their scenic setting

Tromsø, Gateway to the Arctic

Possibility to board the Hurtigruten ship for a cruise under the Northern Lights

4. Sweden: The wild beauty of Swedish Lapland under the northern lights

Sweden is not left out when it comes to admiring the Northern Lights. From December to March, Swedish Lapland offers a favorable setting:

Abisko National Park is famous for its clear, clear nights

ICEHOTEL Ice Hotel in Jukkasjärvi

Various activities (hiking, ice fishing etc.) to enjoy the surrounding nature.

5. Canada: Glory of the Northern Lights in the Land of the Great North

Canada, with its vast, undisturbed forest, stands out as an essential place to observe the Northern Lights. From November to April, it is possible to admire them:

In the Yukon, for a 100% nature investment

In Alberta, in Jasper or Banff National Park

In Quebec, especially in the James Bay region or in Cuujjuac

6. Alaska: The final frontier for observing the Northern Lights

Alaska is arguably one of the most remote places to see the Northern Lights. From September to April, prepare yourself for an extraordinary experience:

Denali National Park and its magnificent landscapes

Fairbanks and its many excursions dedicated to the Northern Lights

Possibility to combine the observation of the northern lights and the search for local fauna (bears, elk, etc.)

Remember that weather plays a crucial role in seeing the Northern Lights. So, favor the time when the sky is clear and light pollution is less. So, are you ready to visit one of these places to witness the most beautiful natural scenery?