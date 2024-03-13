6 Best Natural Laxatives Against Constipation

Are you suffering from constipation problem? No need to run to the pharmacy for this. A natural laxative to make you feel better. Here are some.

Constipation is a common health problem that can cause a lot of discomfort and frustration. According to statistics, 1 in 5 French people often suffer from it. In such cases, laxatives are a common remedy, but their effectiveness is not always guaranteed. Fortunately, there are effective natural solutions to overcome this annoying digestive disorder. In this article, we present you some of the 6 best natural laxatives that can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.

The harvest

Besides being rich in fiber, Agen prune provides the body with dihydroxyphenylisatin. It is an object which Promotes intestinal contractions. This well-known laxative also contains sorbitol and phenolic active ingredients. To better benefit from this laxative effect, it can be Consumed as juice or pulp.

apple sauce

Generally, ripe fruits, whether apples or pears, contain pectin. it is Insoluble fiber which creates a gel with a viscous texture in the intestine and slows the absorption of certain nutrients. This increases the volume of the faecal bolus while improving stool consistency and ease of elimination. If you don’t like applesauce, you can choose rhubarb to benefit from the same laxative effects. It actually contains anthraquinone which is A natural laxative.

Coffee

Contrary to popular belief, The Coffee has a real laxative effect on the organism. This has also been proved by numerous scientific researches. First of all, coffee promotes the production of gastrin in the body. This hormone controls contractions in the distal colon, which is the part closest to the rectum. It also works by increasing the production of acid in the stomach which facilitates Emptying the stomach into the bowels.

Second, coffee increases the production of cholecystokinin which is also a hormone that facilitates intestinal transit. However, it should be noted that this laxative effect does not work for all coffee consumers.

Fruit juices

Generally, constipation is a digestive disorder related to dryness of stool. Indeed, when they are stored in the colon for a long time, the latter absorbs the water contained in it. This makes the stool very dry and more difficult to pass. In this regard, High water consumption does not necessarily solve the problem, because this fluid is emptied through the urinary system. On the other hand, fruit juices contain both water and fiber. This allows Rehydrate stools and accelerate their evacuation. For more effectiveness, prefer grapefruit juice. It contains naringenin which stimulates secretion in the colon.

See also: Why aren’t yogurt containers recycled in France?

curd

Yogurt balances the gut microbiota because of the probiotics it contains. The same goes for fermented milk. Certain strains have shown their effectiveness in promoting intestinal contractions. This is for example:

Bifidobacterium infantis,

Lactobacillus acidophilus,

Bifidobacterium lactis,

Or Saccharomyces boulardi.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Lactose Yogurt and fermented milk also have a mild laxative effect.

fatty substances

Finally, remember that fat is also a laxative. In fact, butter, margarine, and oil help lubricate the intestines when they are eaten raw or very lightly heated. On the other hand, when heated to a high temperature, fats have quite the opposite effect on the digestive system. So be careful with a diet that is too low in fat.