57-year-old Salma Hayek, sexier than ever in bikini, wows her fans

It doesn’t take much Salma Hayek to be happy Give her some sun and beach, and the 57-year-old actress whips out her best bikini for an impromptu photo shoot, the results of which she’ll be happy to share on Instagram. This Sunday, Salma was immortalized with her feet in the water, revealing her goddess figure in a black two-piece, as the sun set behind her.

And who took this photo? Her daughter, Valentina, 16 years old. “Having a photographer in the family always helps”, Salma Hayek commented in a caption crediting the teenager. If fans appreciate the young girl’s qualities as a photographer, others cannot help Appreciate mother. As usual.

Not that she doesn’t post these kinds of photos every four mornings, but Salma in a bikini always makes an impact. And plenty of it! “It helps to be photogenic and perfect”, “amazing”, “A breathtaking landscape and majestic beauty”, “World’s Most Beautiful and Sexiest Woman”, “Salma, you are so sexy and beautiful, I will always be her fan! »Can we read in comments.

Salma Hayek, always incredible in a swimsuit, likes to regularly show off her dream body on social networks. And it’s not her lover who will complain about it! But what is its secret? Definitely not games, she hates them. A few months ago, she explained that her fountain of youth was … attention. ” For me, playing sports is very difficult, she declared Entertainment Tonight. Having the discipline to exercise regularly is really, really hard. But meditation is child’s play, as I practice it anyway. »

And in the podcast, Salma also clarified: “When I don’t meditate for a while, guess what? Not only does my face start to shake, but everything starts to deteriorate. My herniated disc, my neck, hip and leg problems are coming back. I start to fall! » Apparently, she continues to meditate …

