5 things you should know this March 25

Trump is facing several legal problems. Victims identified after deadly attack in Russia Israel accepted the proposal and Hamas’s response is awaited. Here’s what you need to know to start the day. The first truth.

Subscribe here to receive the newsletter in your email every morning

1. Deadline for Trump

This Monday is the deadline for former President Donald Trump to seek more than US$464 million in bail to appeal his civil fraud case in New York. At stake are assets such as buildings, houses, vehicles, helicopters and even your plane, which can be repossessed. The main focus for seizure may be your bank accounts. This is what will happen if Trump can’t get bail.

2. Those responsible for the attack in Russia face life in prison

Following a terror attack near Moscow that killed more than 130 people, authorities have charged two people, Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Rachablizoda, and could face life in prison on charges related to the attack, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. It is the deadliest attack in Russia in at least two decades.

3. Israel accepted the prisoner exchange proposal

Israel accepted a US proposal for a prisoner-for-hostage exchange that would free up to 700 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages, including 100 serving life sentences for killing Israeli civilians, affiliate Kan News reported on Sunday. A senior Israeli official. A response from Hamas could take one to three days, said CNN analyst Barak Ravid, who spoke to Israeli officials.

4. Venezuela’s opposition requested a three-day extension

The Democratic Unitary Platform, which forms the majority of opposition forces in Venezuela, reported that it requested the National Electoral Council to officially publish the electoral schedule for the presidential election on July 28 and that it includes a three-day extension for the presidential election. .

5. This is how Memorial Day lived in Argentina

Argentina celebrated the “Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice,” a permanent holiday that marks the anniversary of the last military dictatorship that ruled the country. The crowd protested in a march to the Congress demanding justice for the victims of the state genocide.

at coffee time

The Prince and Princess of Wales were “hugely moved” by the messages of support.

Both expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the public following the announcement that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had cancer.

Why are bidets becoming popular in the United States?

If the average American had been told about installing a bidet before the pandemic, they probably would have dismissed the idea immediately. But now it seems quite the opposite.

Why this Italian city has trouble selling its empty houses for one euro

Perched on a rocky plateau overlooking the Sacco Valley in central Italy, Patrica is a beautiful place, but life here was not easy for the locals in the past.

The Carnival Freedom cruise ship may have caught fire due to lightning, according to witnesses

The fire appeared to be under control about two hours after it started. No injuries were reported among the guests, but the incident remains under investigation.

Not all pandas are black and white and now scientists know why

There are giant pandas that are not black and white, they have brown and white fur and live in the same mountain range in China.

Number of the day

twenty one

This is the number of Americans who arrived in Orlando Saturday night from Haiti. The US This is the latest flight to evacuate its citizens from the crisis-hit Caribbean nation. Hundreds of Americans remain in Haiti awaiting evacuation.

Quote of the day

“No (he is going to build a wall) because we understand each other very well.”

Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured in an interview on the “60 Minutes” program that he would not build a border wall if Donald Trump won a second term in the general election.

And to finish…

An announcement of a theme park based on Dragon Ball







Discover the details of the first theme park based on the popular anime series Dragon Ball, which will be inaugurated in a large entertainment complex.