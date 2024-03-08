



5.6 million households will benefit from assistance in paying their energy bills



Written by

Julius Stalin

Like every year since 2018, the Check the energy For the purpose of 20% of the poorest families will be sent. in amounts ranging from €48 to €270, Energy Check allows you to pay energy bills or finance specific energy renovation work. So in the context of inflation that we’re experiencing, where the cost of energy has gone up again, it can be a big help in paying the bills. 10% in February 2024.

Amount and Award Criteria

A check will be sent in between April 2 and May 15, 2024. Quite a broad period, as the dispatch dates are conditioned by departments. However, these dates are yet to be announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

As for the amount, Bercy announced that they would remain the same 2023.

To test your suitability for an energy audit, you must take an interest in yourself Reference Tax Revenue (RFR) per consumption unit (CU).

It is important to note that the value of consumption units is measured as follows:

there 1st person For home calculations 1 CU;

For home calculations there Second for 0.5 CU;

for there 3rd person, and more, account for 0.3 CU;

Energy Check: 2024 Scale RFR < €5,700 5060 < RFR < €6,800 6,800 < RFR < 7,850 € 7850 < RFR < €11,000

1 CU €194 €146 €98 €48

1 to 2 CU €240 €176 €113 €63

2 CPU and more €277 €202 €126 €76







Possible late arrival for new beneficiaries

If you want to benefit from this energy check for the first time, you will need to be patient. In fact, the estimated million new beneficiaries should benefit with little delay. An administrative error would be the reason.

However, to balance this, Bruno Le Mere announced the establishment of Grievance system. This is to allow any eligible person to claim that they were unable to receive their check.