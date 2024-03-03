34 Million Identifiers for Sale on the Dark Web: How to Check if You’ve Been Affected

These are mainly the millions of identifiers from Roblox and other games popular with children that are for sale on the dark web.

A recent report by Kaspersky revealed an impressive amount of identifiers leaked, including at least 34 million on Roblox, which is very popular among young people. To this we can also add identifiers for other games but also for platforms connected to the world of video games such as Twitch, Steam or PlayStation. As Clubic explains, a 112% increase from 2021. Kaspersky also notes that Steam accounts are increasingly popular with hackers.

To lure victims, who are mainly children, hackers resort to very nefarious social engineering methods, such as false access to cheat codes, which are actually files intended to corrupt computers and retrieve identifiers. What’s more, these links may come from platforms that might not seem so disturbing at first glance, such as YouTube.

As always, it’s difficult to know if your identifier has been leaked, but there are a few methods, the most well-known of which is probably the site Have I Been Pound, which can tell you from an email address which of your personal data has been leaked.

