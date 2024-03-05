326,000 spectators are expected for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, of which 222,000 will have access to free tickets.

The interior minister announced on Tuesday that 326,000 spectators are expected for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held on the banks of the Seine on July 26.

An ambition modified downwards. Far from the 600,000 spectators initially expected, the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will finally welcome 326,000 people on the banks of the Seine River on Friday 26 July, Gerald Darmanin announced during his Senate hearing on Tuesday 5 March. The question was asked as part of an information mission, with the Prefect of Paris, Laurent Núñez, Minister of the Interior and Foreign Regions clarifying that 104,000 people would occupy the lower slopes of the Seine. In addition, 222,000 persons, who will have access to free tickets, will occupy the elevated platform during this inaugural ceremony.

“It is the equivalent of four stadiums in France to manage public order and flow“, asserted Gerald Darman, when explaining this reduction in gauge by ruleThree people for a meter and the absence of spectators around the box of second-hand booksellers“. The minister also indicated that 104,000 people who bought tickets from the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (COJOP) will get access to the lower platform,”But not everywhere on the road“, and”A few bridges from the Seine”.

222,000 free places have been distributed by partners of the Olympic Games

The arrangements for the ceremony have been further clarified: 94 boats will parade for 42 minutes each and transport 206 sports delegations and 10,500 athletes, while 86 other boats will be dedicated to security, technical teams and troubleshooting boats that may encounter problems. . Guidance was also provided on the selection process for the 222,000 spectators who will receive free tickets. “We chose to leave it up to our partners to choose the people who come“, hinted Gerald Darman.

These partners – the local authorities concerned by the Olympic Games like Paris or Saint-Denis, the organizing committee in conjunction with sports federations or even some state services – will be able to distribute places to volunteers, which will be valuable for a family. Out of four. “We would like to know all those who have registered for the opening ceremony by the end of May“, clarified the minister.

According to estimates by the Ministry of the Interior, in addition to spectators on the high and low roads, 200,000 people will be able to follow the ceremony from buildings overlooking the six-kilometer route along the Seine. Otherwise, 50,000 people are also expected by public services in the fan zone to be installed in Paris, to follow the ceremony which will last from 7:30 pm to 11 pm.