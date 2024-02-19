30 years after the release of this iconic Zelda game, a player achieves a new world record and we’re sure you’ve never seen a technique he uses.

The awakening of the Game Boy’s true masterpiece, Nintendo’s monochrome console with interchangeable cartridges, The Legend of Zelda Link has just revealed new secrets. Yes, it is possible to complete it… in 40 minutes!

Zelda of an entire generation

For anyone with a Game Boy in the early 1990s, the portable console was often presented as an interesting alternative to the home console, but with less impressive games than the television. This impression did not last. In addition to Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins that went far beyond its predecessor, that revelation happened with The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. With nothing to envy of Link’s adventures on the home console, this cartridge was a real slap in the face to all those who thought the Game Boy couldn’t have games worthy of the Super Nintendo. It’s even funnier because this title was born almost by chance…

It was a Nintendo employee who began conducting tests, outside of work hours, to create a prototype. The prototype, visually very clean and promising, caught the eye of his superior (who surprised him when he saw the prototype) and the project was launched. It was precisely in 1991 that management recognized the project and initially planned to make a port of Zelda from the Super Nintendo. A few Nintendo members then got together, forming a small club of sorts, and the concept evolved into a Zelda game inspired by the Twin Peaks series. Parallel to its insane production and its fabulous design, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening is exciting in the sense that it’s a Zelda adventure that has freed itself from the franchise’s usual lore. The developers thus give the image of a kind of “Zelda parody”. Full of brilliant detail and mixed with humor, Link’s Awakening is a little gem!

A noble person! He completes it in 40 minutes!

One of the great strengths of Link’s Awakening is its longevity. Arriving on the Game Boy, on a small cartridge, many feared that the game would be out of date quickly. It is not so. For the average player, the adventure requires 8 to 12 hours depending on whether you complete all the side quests or not. Well, hold on tight, a speed runner dreamfish has managed to complete the epic… 40 minutes ! It sounds absolutely insane when you think about the density of the map and the different dungeons and areas you have to go through. And yet, the video posted by the person concerned on February 1 is clear: the game ended in exactly 40’41’97. No need to advise watching the video as it is hypnotic.

To achieve this “warpless”, i.e. complete the game without using teleport to move from one section to another, the user used various strategies. The 40-minute video shows the journey that allowed him to reach the end of the game and it’s amazing. In addition to playing with and stealing saves from the village shop, he manages to trigger “merits”, in other words, the failure of the program to become invincible during certain sections or to jump over generally impassable walls. To give an idea, it reaches the first dungeon in 4 minutes! In less than ten minutes, he already has two dungeons under his belt without needing to defeat a boss. It literally derails the game at times, to the point of exploiting every flaw with surgical precision. The video is definitely worth watchingSo if you have about forty minutes to spare, don’t hesitate!