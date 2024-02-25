3 months after its launch, LEGO Fortnite has added one of the most acclaimed activities by video game fans.

After several months without new content in LEGO Fortnite, some new mechanics and items have finally arrived and are now available when you enter your game. Among them we get the highly anticipated fishing system, a must have in survival games!

It’s now possible to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite!

As we mentioned earlier, new mechanics have been added to the game, and one of them is the fishing mechanic. At the same time, new tools have been added, such as the fishing rod, which, like others, we can modify to increase its duration.

It is possible to catch a variety of fish with a fishing rod, although not all of them can be caught in the same place, as you will be able to catch one or the other depending on the biome you are in, as well as the schedule and weather. In short, it looks like Animal Crossing New Horizons!

Thanks to the fish, there are also New recipes : The usual Shield Fish Sushi, Smoked Fried Fish and Spicy Fish Sandwich, each of which allows you to upgrade. You’ll be able to get a legendary version of each fish, as the developers have confirmed in the future that they’ll add a stand of sorts that you can display them on.

Other major additions of the update

Still in the area of ​​fishing, two new interesting articles have been added:

Fish preparer : Thanks to that, you will be able to transform the fish you catch into fish fillets and some extras depending on the fish you transform. However, you will need to unlock the recipe at the sawmill.

A bait bucket : Thanks to this cube, you will be able to create baits of 4 different rarities, which will allow you to increase the chances of attracting fish in your area. You will need a blender to make it.

Besides fishing, there is another new method dig up. With a shovel, along with various rarities like cane, you can collect sand from sandy areas, apparently. With its help you can make glass in a metal smelting furnace.

They’ve also added two new items that you can craft using crystals that can be very useful when you leave the base to explore:

telescope : It allows you to detect structures or enemies from a distance.

compass : If you get lost, you can use the compass to find your way.

Finally, new villagers have been added, such as the Trawler and Martin, as well as new amulets, such as the Reflex Pendant, which reflects a portion of the damage you take and delivers it to the attacker, and the Breakwater Pendant, which will increase your swimming. Speed