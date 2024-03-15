3 games to try after finishing the TPS event

Do you already miss intergalactic clashes between friends? These three video game jobs will allow you to reinvent the world of successful games.

Arrowhead’s supercharged TPS has been the talk of the town since its February 8 release. After more than a month, Infernal 2 Still in the center of conversation and manages to attract more and more new players. For those who have experienced the frenetic, gory and chaotic encounters of this SF universe, these three titles will allow you to continue the adventure that began on Super-Earth.

3 Star Wars: Battlefront

The EA Games reboot got a lot of attention in its early days, but for the wrong reasons. Case in point: an outrageous microtransaction. Faced with opposition from fans, the publisher decided to offer this content for free. The latter has great graphics and numerous multiplayer modes, but we advise you to turn to the most recent mods in the series: Battlefront 2 Of 2017 – in particular, a brilliant mode bordering on survival horror that has the potential to hunt down an army of stormtroopers while playing fewer Ewoks than you’d think.

If you prefer to create substance, you can turn more towards the remakes of the classic games that made this saga a success. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. However, we’d recommend waiting until the server issues related to the recent release are resolved before diving into the multiplayer mode of this massive TPS set in the George Lucas universe. The latter is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5 and Switch. Battlefront 2Meanwhile, available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

2 Starship Trooper: Annihilation

If the mainstream cinematic universe Star Wars Not to your taste, why not immerse yourself in the one that directly inspired the universeHell different ? Inspired by Paul Verhoeven’s eponymous film, this cooperative multiplayer game takes you from third to first person. A little light in content compared to the saga Battlefront or until another Hell different, Starship Trooper: Annihilation The joy we feel in destroying its hideous aliens and its original construction system more than makes up for its hideous atmosphere. It is available on PC.

1 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

And when it comes to destroying hordes of aliens in space, it seems hard not to mention the saga hello. With 23 years of history, it was hard to pick just one. That is why our attention was focused on it Master Chief Collection. Available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, this cooperative shooter offers a compilation of the saga’s greatest classics (Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: ReachAnd Halo 4) in a single game. What more could you ask for?