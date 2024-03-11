Technology

3 Best Xiaomi Smartphones to Get at Discount on Amazon

Xiaomi brand smartphones are attracting more and more customers. And for good reason, it offers a wide range of phones at all price points. If its notoriety continues to grow, it guarantees excellent value for money thanks to this reduced price smartphone. Find a selection of 3 Xiaomi smartphones available on Amazon now. Offering advanced features, large screens and quality cameras, we quickly understand why these smartphones have generated so much excitement. At Amazon, loyalty program members enjoy all standard and expedited delivery for free. By becoming an Amazon Prime member, you also have access to thousands of movies, series, books, music, video games and exclusive offers. After a 30-day free trial, you can cancel or keep your benefits by switching to 6.99 euros per month or 60.90 euros per year.

Xiaomi smartphones will make you fall in love

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 offers a 6.67-inch screen with high display resolution. The main advantage of this smartphone is its triple rear camera, which includes a 50 Mpx main lens. With a 33% discount, it comes to 167.29 euros instead of 249 euros.

The more recent, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 has a 6.67-inch screen. Apart from offering a large storage capacity of 256 GB, it has a main lens of 108 Mpx. Don’t miss the 24% promo and order it for 189 euros instead of 249.90 euros.

For an unbeatable price, go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with slim bezels. If its memory is 64 GB, its asset is a quadruple rear camera with a main lens of 50 Mpx. Don’t wait any longer and get it for 99.14 euros instead of 103.62 euros.

