2x cheaper, it alone buries the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 (-47%) 🔥

This is undoubtedly the deal of the century that AliExpress is offering today on the very latest OnePlus 12, an ultra high-end smartphone and a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and Apple’s iPhone 15. For a few more days, until March 27, the e-retailer allows you to equip yourself with it for the insane price of 581 euros. To avail it, you must first collect the 50 euro seller coupon on the promotion page.

Then, once the OnePlus 12 is added to your basket, use it Code AAFR120 Which entitles you to an additional discount of 120 euros. Priced at 751 euros, this double promo allows you to get a total discount of 170 euros on the phone. As a reminder or for information purposes, this 256 GB model normally sells for 1,099 euros. There, thanks to the AliExpress offer, you can make a terrible saving of 518 euros or a discount of -47%.

I am availing the offer on OnePlus 12

Also, by buying this OnePlus 12 on AliExpress, you will benefit from the same advantages that we can see with all the French online brands. Delivery is free, and it only takes a few days to receive your smartphone.

You also have a 14-day withdrawal period (legal and mandatory) which allows you to return the product and get a refund if you are not satisfied. Finally, the OnePlus 12 comes with its 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, which is the same as can be seen on the brand’s official website.

Sworn enemy of OnePlus 12, iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24

As highlighted earlier, the OnePlus 12 is clearly playing in the big league. This ultra-premium smartphone has a technical sheet worthy of the best smartphone released in 2024. To begin with, it has a 6.82-inch OLED screen with a definition of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate for remarkable fluidity. All circumstances. There is also compatibility with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technology, as well as a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits.

If you are looking for a smartphone for streaming, gaming and entertainment in general, this is one of the best choices you can make. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 offers great autonomy thanks to its large capacity 5,400 mAh battery. The phone also supports 100W fast charging that allows it to go from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes, not forgetting 50W wired wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging that are also available.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 12 is a real powerhouse. The smartphone is in fact powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor carved in 4nm, with 12 GB of RAM memory. In terms of storage, with 512 GB for all your apps, you’ll have peace of mind for a while, games, photos and videos. The device also benefits from an IP65 rating that protects it against water jets and is dust resistant. On the other hand, this does not make it waterproof and therefore incompatible with immersion.

If it doesn’t reach the level of market leaders in the field of photography, the OnePlus 12 remains an excellent phone in this area. It has a triple photo module, placed in a slightly off-center, circular block on its back. In detail, so you have a 50-megapixel wide-angle main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel X3 telephoto lens. For selfies, we get a 32-megapixel sensor, which finds its place in a small punch centered at the top of the screen.

For the rest, the OnePlus 12 has the latest wireless technologies including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. Note that the phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor under its screen and can also be unlocked through facial recognition. Everything comes with Android 14, enhanced by the Oxygen OS interface that offers one of the best user experiences on the market. Don’t forget the code AAFR120 as well as the 50 euro seller coupon to get the best price.

