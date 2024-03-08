2024 Dreamville Festival Lineup Announced

J. Cole officially unveiled the lineup for Dreamville Festival 2024, with SZA, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown co-headlining the annual event.

Taking place on April 6 and April 7 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, the festival will welcome SZA and Brown as Saturday headliners while Cole and Minaj close it out on Sunday. Joining the four on this year’s lineup on Saturday are heavy-hitters such as Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Sexy Red, Jeremih, Tzo Touchdown, Amara, Luh Tyler and Domani, while Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmard, Ki. Glock, Muni Long, Tiakorin and Chase Shakur will be on stage on Sunday. Dreamville staples JID, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute and Omen will also make an appearance.

“Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in just a few weeks, bringing one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. Our team is excited to welcome all of our Day One fans from around the world to Dreamville Festival,” said Adam Roy, Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President.

Check out the full lineup below. A limited number of two-day general admission tickets are now available on the Dreamville Festival website, with a portion of the proceeds going to the festival’s official charity partners: the Dreamville Foundation and the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.