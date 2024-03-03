2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Megan to Stallion

Last night, Crunchyroll held its 8th Anime Awards in Tokyo. The event invited globally renowned celebrities and creators to present each of the winning categories. Among the list of presenters, Megan Thi Stallion was tasked with announcing the most anticipated “Anime of the Year” awards. The award is gone Jujutsu Kaisen Season TwoIt won several accolades including Best Action, Best Character Design, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Opening Sequence and Best Ending Sequence.

While the main focus of the night was the awards ceremony itself, there was also a special spotlight on Megan Thi Stallion, who wore a custom-made outfit that referenced one of her favorite anime characters: Bruno Bucciarati. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Golden Wind. The three-time Grammy-winning recording artist gave it a twist but also kept the most iconic elements of Bucciarati’s signature look – the slick bob cut, plunging lace bodice, zipper detailing and allover motif pattern.

Megan Thi Stallion is never shy when it comes to professing her love for anime. Apart from showing off her anime-inspired manicure on her Instagram, she also channeled My Hero AcademiaShe did a magazine cover shoot with Todoroki paper Back in 2019.

On the orange carpet before the ceremony, she also told Crunchyroll that her absolute go-to comfort is anime. Yu Yu Hakusho And her favorite anime genre is action, “As soon as the anime comes out, I want to see the city explode, like the city needs to be destroyed in the first go. I need to understand why you’re mad, what the character development story is, and what we’re going through. Take me on a ride with you.”

