GameseSports

PAYDAY 3 Official Game Trailer Launched

Photo of Admin Admin1 week ago
0 332 1 minute read

The video game Payday 3, created by Starbreeze Studios, is experienced from a third-person viewpoint and has a multiplayer cooperative robbery mode. Players may also choose to play the game alone. Players will be able to plan and execute the ideal robbery in Payday 3, which sees the return of the Payday gang. Players will also be able to play as the Payday gang.

The original members of the Payday crew have also come back for Payday 3. When you have access to a broad variety of weapons, skills, and other bonuses, it is very necessary to collaborate with the other members of your team and utilize your ingenuity in order to carry off a successful heist. Payday 3 may now be played on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and personal computers. The game was previously only available on personal computers.

PAYDAY 3 System Requirements

Operating System64-Bit Windows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i7-9700K
Memory16GB RAM
Graphics CardNvidia GTX 1080 (8GB)
DirectXVersion 12
Dedicated Video RAM8192 MB
NetworkBroadband Internet connection
Storage65 GB available space
Photo of Admin Admin1 week ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Eloya with MAD Lions and G2 Esports, the first LEC representatives at the World Championship

August 20, 2023

Call of Duty will continue on PlayStation for the next decade

July 17, 2023

If you’ve always wondered why RPGs have such insanely good soundtracks, the Final Fantasy XI composer has the key – Final Fantasy XI

July 22, 2023

Latest Intel update boosts gaming performance by up to 77%

August 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button