Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Confirms DDoS Attacks in Light of Crafting Bug

Distributed denial-of-service assaults (DDoS) are now being launched against Bungie, the company that created Destiny 2. At the same time, Bungie is working to repair a catastrophic crafting bug that allowed users to create weapons of god-tier quality.

Bungie recognized the distributed denial of service assaults in a tweet, which is an uncommon action for the corporation to take. This was done in part to explain to the Destiny community that a recent spike in error codes and disconnects was not the result of the studio’s continual attempts to fix the crafting problem, as some understood it to be. This was done in response to the fact that a number of people were under the impression that it was.

Over the past couple of days, we've seen a spike in error codes and disconnects. The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks. While we typically don't confirm… — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 20, 2023

This action was taken as a reaction to the fact that some gamers shared the idea that this should be done. Bungie made a curious move when they admitted that they were aware of the DDoS attacks that were being launched against them.

"Over the past couple of days, we've seen a spike in error codes and disconnects," Bungie said in a statement. "The development team has determined that the error codes in question are not connected to the fixes that are due to be delivered for the most recent crafting problem; rather, they are the consequence of DDoS assaults.

The exploit in the system for creating weapons in Destiny 2 lets players to combine two different craftable firearms into a single very powerful rifle, which can then be used to effectively end the game. Players have the potential to accomplish this goal by using the exploit in the game. People have taken use of the flaw in order to combine two legendary weapons into a single legendary weapon and to bestow strange properties onto legendary weapons. People have also used this issue in order to give legendary weapons an edge over other legendary weapons in the game.

While some members of the community revelled in the excitement that came with having such power inside the game, others were concerned about how the problem might affect the competitive aspects of the game. A contentious debate sprang out among the residents of the neighborhood as a direct result of the situation. While this was going on, players of Destiny 2 were using their potent concoctions to overcome challenges that were thought to be impossible in the endgame and defeat opponents in the Crucible portion of the player against player mode. Players were also using their potent concoctions to complete previously difficult endgame missions alone.

According to the response provided by Bungie, the company’s objective was to correct the “illegal” made weapons, but that the company wanted to do so in a manner “that doesn’t hurt the investment that players have earned with their normal, ‘legally’ crafted weapons.” After that, a number of adjustments were made, one of which was to temporarily disable a variety of exotic and legendary frames and perks that could be applied to created weapons. This was one of the alterations that was made. This was only one of the numerous adjustments that were made.

However, Bungie has now said that the error surge was caused by DDoS assaults rather than these upgrades. They blamed the spike on the updates. The fact that this is the case has led some gamers to have this suspicion, despite the fact that Bungie has lately emphasised that this is not the case. The members of the community who are debating the subject of currency speculation have brought up the matter of the timing of the DDoS assaults as a point of dispute in their conversation about the topic. This provides support for the hypothesis that the attacks were carried out by either a single player or a group of players who were upset with the way the game was being played.

Without a shred of doubt, Bungie will work towards the goal of gaining command over all of this as quickly as feasible rather than waiting until later in the process. The protracted Light and Dark Saga of Destiny is scheduled to come to a conclusion in the year after the release of The Final Shape, a piece of downloadable content (DLC) for Destiny 2, which will entail the return of the much-loved Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6. This event is scheduled to take place in the game. This occasion will take occur in the year after the one in question. It will be available for usage on personal computers, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, as well as the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 editions of the Xbox consoles, on February 27, 2024.