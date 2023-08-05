Zoey 101. When is it released and where can I watch the sequel Grupo Milenio

popular teen television seriesZoey 101‘ Everything is ready for the premiere of its sequel 15 years later In the series finale, most of its original cast returned to the roles that brought them fame.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the launch of ‘Zoey 102′The sequel that promises to reveal what happened to the iconic character of Jamie Lynn Spears.

What Is The New ‘Zoe 102’ Movie About?

Luego de la Pacific Coast Academy (Academia Costa del Pacifico), quinn and loganwho eventually became newcomers to the series, ready to marry And they would like to reunite with their friends.

by Elo, characters like Michael going back; Without further ado, let’s watch the trailer zoey and chase They must be heroes, because things went sour between the two. Before that, they will have the opportunity to talk about what happened years ago and to be with others again. The search for a continuation continues.

Zoey 102: Review

through the portal rotten TomatoesThe return of the ‘Zoe 101’ cast was rare 5 reviews by critics, only reaching 60 percent approval, However, audiences awarded it a 73 percent, with reviews a little less than 50.

Zoey 102: Cast

Due to the absence of some of the original cast members, the following actors returned in their roles:

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks

Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews

Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky

Michael Barrett as Christopher Massey

Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese

as Abby Wilde Stacey Dillson

like jack salvatore jr mark del figalo

highlight the absence of Lola Martinez as Victoria Justice, Dustin Brooks as Paul Butcher Kristin Herrera as Dana Cruz. It should be noted that the Oscar nominee Austin Butler attends the series finale james garrettWhich is also included in the cast.

they have a special case Alexa NicholasThe actress, who has denounced violence and abuse, suffered during her teenage years working for the Nickelodeon series. Nor does it appear as part of this cast.



Zoey 102: premiere closes in Mexico and where to watch

The film ‘ZOE 102’ will be available exclusively in Mexico through the service starting August 11. streaming paramount plus,

Let us tell you that this route was premiered in the United States on 27 July. However, the Mexican public will have to wait a little longer to enjoy it.

