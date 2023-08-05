Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney’s messages for the passing of Angus Cloud

What you need to know: Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney dedicate messages to the passing of Angus Cloud, with whom they shared a recording set on ‘Euphoria’.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Dedication message remembering Angus Cloud after his death, The actor who starred in Fezco died last Monday, July 31. Excitement,

Since then, several members of the production –Javon Walton and even rapper Drake, who is the executive producer of the series— He expressed grief over Claude’s death. And it was March 1st August when a portion of the main cast of the show took over the social network Few words to dedicate to your co-star.

Angus Cloud. Photo: Reuters.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney dedicate message to Angus Cloud’s passing

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were core cast members. Excitement They have taken time to express their feelings following the passing of Angus Cloud. she is also an actress Dune and next the challengesDedicated a post on Instagram with a picture of Angus where I say I’m grateful to have coincided with, These were your words:

“Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus… I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to meet him in this life, to call him my brother, to see his warm and kind eyes and his radiant smile, or Listen to her caracada contagion (I’m smiling now thinking about it). “If people use this expression as a menudo when talking about the people they love … “they can light up any room they enter”, but I must say that It was the best in her. I would like to remember it like this. For the light, love and happiness without limits that she always managed to give us. I will cherish every moment…”

Message from Zendaya for the passing of Angus Cloud. Photo: Taken from Instagram.

Please tell that even before sharing the screen Excitement, Zendaya and Angus Cloud attended Escuela de Artes de Oakland together, “My heart is with your mother and your family at this time and please, be kind and patient as pain is different for everyone.”read at the end of Zendaya’s message on Instagram.

for your part, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the series, also used her IG account to share a gallery of photos of herself with Angus., The actress described the late actor as a kind person who used to light up any place with his smile.

“Angus, you were a man with an open soul, a kind heart and you filled rooms with laughter. Publishing this is the hardest thing for me and I am struggling to find all the words. “We will surprise you more than you will believe, but I am so lucky to have known you in this life, and I am sure everyone who knows you knows the same thing. This heartache is real, I wish I could hug you once more… All my love is with you.

Message from Sydney Sweeney on the passing of Angus Cloud. Photo: Taken from Instagram.

Drake and Jevon Walton send down Angus Cloud

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney weren’t the only cast members Excitement Who left Angus Cloud on the social network. Young Jevon Walton, who plays Ashtray (Fez’s brother) on the series, uploaded an image to Instagram in which they are seen hugging and texting. “Take it easy brother”,

Drake, who is the creator of the HBO series, I even dedicated an IG story with a picture of you where you wrote “Good soul”, Let’s remember that this program was the one that sent Claude to the Hollywood landscape, which he discovered while working in a restaurant.

Javon Walton’s message on the death of Angus Cloud. Photo: Taken from Instagram.

Angus Cloud had several cinematographic projects in development.

If Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney had been one of the most famous actresses they acquired with Excitement, Angus Cloud also started making a place in the cinema.

before his death, The 25-year-old actor has wrapped up shooting for the films strange tales with pedro pascalIn addition to the fact that the band recently performed at the Tribeca festival Linewhere he shared the cast with John Malkovich, Denise Richards, Hailey Bailey even more. Here we review the cinematographic projects that Angus Cloud made before his death.

Without a doubt, it was a loss that the whole world endured in the entertainment industry as Angus started materializing more projects than his role in the HBO series. Rest in peace, Angus Cloud,

Angus Cloud next to Pedro Pascal. Photo: via Twitter.

you may be interested

Everything you didn’t know and need to know you can find on Sopitas.com