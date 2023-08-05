Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney react to Angus Cloud’s death with emotional messages

On August 1st we got the news that Angus Cloud, Fezco’s darling in ‘Euphoria’, has died at the age of 25. Many compatriots wanted to dedicate some parting words to the young actor, such as Han Zendaya, who has used her social networks to dedicate a message to Claude. “Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus (Connor),” the singer and actress wrote on Instagram.

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity in this life to know him, to call him my brother, to see his warm and kind eyes and his radiant smile, or to hear his infectious laugh (I’m smiling thinking about it now). See when people talk to the people they want they use that expression as a menudo… “Alos can light up any room they enter”, but that’s right, l Era el major en elo. I would like to remember it like this. For the light, love and happiness without limits that she always managed to give us. I will cherish every moment.”

to be continued, “My heart is with your mother and your family at this time, and please be kind and patient as coping is different for everyone”. Before Zendaya and Claudette worked together on ‘Euphoria,’ the two came together at the Escuela de Arte de Oakland. The two have made several appearances together in the HBO series, where Claudette plays a drug dealer, and Zendaya his friend with a drug problem. Their relationship was a turbulent one, with Rue having many feelings due to Zendaya’s character being involved.

Sidney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on ‘Euphoria,’ also shared a message to Claudette through her networks. “Angus had an open soul, a kind heart, and filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest job I’ve ever netted, and it’s hard for me to find all the words. What would you know, But I feel very lucky to have known you in this life, and I’m sure anyone who knows you will feel the same way. This heartache is real and I wish I could get a big hug and a 7-11 race. All my love is with you”.

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Clouds fell in Oakland, California last month. The city’s fire department responded to the emergency call, but the patient had already died. The cause of death is unknown, the fire department has reported. Claude was one of the favorite actors of the ‘Euphoria’ audience because of his calm demeanor, his expressionlessness and his camaraderie with others. The public’s favorite scenes of Fezco were the ones he shared with the ashtray (Javon Walton) and a romantic relationship with Lexie (Maud Apatow). The actor arrived on the series as his first job after being discovered on the street by the series’ casting department.