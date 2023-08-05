“Ye Rencore No S Real”

Fully opening on the Makoke Via Vacation. After throwing the sin of Pulas on Marta Pennate, the fiancee of his ex, Tony Spina, and hooking up with her on the last show, the television colleague has become good friends with his co-stars and has begun to open up completely. About his past love, known as Julio Iglesias or Brad Pitt, but also about his Kiko Matamoros. “It was a beautiful romance with Julio, a few months but I have many beautiful memories,” she wrote of the singer. She said of the actor, “I always thought that with Brad Pitt I changed my life.”

During Cristina Porta’s wedding party, Jorge Perez was the only one, in addition to everyone, took it upon himself to ask Makoke which couple she loved most in her entire life, I didn’t expect any response from the press.

telecinco

“Of course, I fell madly in love with Kiko”, she answered without thinking, “but I didn’t know what it was like, she idealized it, it wasn’t with the person who was happier, but I was madly in love with an ideal personality”. A response that Christina Porta has completely displaced: “I couldn’t imagine seeing Makobe so open with his feelings for Kiko. I believe all this outrage is not what it appears on television, and sells a portion of the beautiful nostalgia it doesn’t want to display.

That’s it, makoke matizaba que kiko matamoros is not the happiest person It has been a bell that “the one with whom I felt the most is with the boy from Ibiza who was two years older”. An anonymous person who did not wish to give further details.