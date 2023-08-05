X-ray radiation and its impact on human health

The radiation produced by X-rays is a valuable tool for medical diagnosis because it allows a detailed visualization of the human anatomy, revealing fractures, tumors, aneurysms and other conditions. However, it is important to note that this radiation can be harmful in high dosesaccording to experts.

(You may be interested in: Eight Alternative Cancer Treatments Accepted by the Mayo Clinic.)

Ionizing radiation, present in both natural and artificial X-rays used in medical procedures, can have adverse effects on human health, such as skin burns and damage to organs and tissues. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of the risks of prolonged exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation, as it can cause diseases, including cancer.

similar topics



Ana Patricia Castro Sabogal, head of radiology at Clinica del Country and Clinica La Colina in Bogotá, explains that cumulative or high doses of radiation can damage cells and alter their DNA, increasing the risk of serious illness.

(You may be interested in: Why do warts appear on the neck or in the vagina during pregnancy?).

It is important to remember that we are all naturally exposed to ionizing radiation from soil, water and vegetation, which contain natural radioactive materials. In addition, medical procedures that use ionizing radiation often provide information about the dose received by the patient.

To protect patients Colombian law states that x-rays must be ordered by a doctor who evaluates the need and the risk. In general, radiation doses from routine medical procedures such as x-rays are low and do not pose a serious health hazard.

The WHO sets certain limits for ionizing radiation based on age, sex, and type of radiation, but it is unlikely that patients will reach these limits on routine medical examinations alone. Studies have shown that the levels of radiation used in routine procedures such as x-rays are safe and do not pose a significant risk.

(You may be wondering: A fatal heart attack can be doubled by the combination of heat and heavy pollution.)

In terms of effective dose, the sievert (Sv) is used to measure ionizing radiation, although smaller units such as millisievert (mSv) or microsievert (µSv) are also used. Studies of populations exposed to high doses of radiation have shown that doses in excess of 100 mSv significantly increase the risk of cancer.

Fortunately, standard medical procedures such as x-rays expose patients to infinitely smaller doses. For example, a person receives about 0.001 mSv from x-rays of the extremities, and about 1.5 mSv from x-rays of the spine. On the other hand, less frequent procedures such as computed tomography can produce around 25 mSv of radiation.

In addition, radiology has advanced significantly, and now lower radiation dose is used without compromising image quality. Except, There are other diagnostic methods, such as ultrasound and MRI, that do not use ionizing radiation.



It is important to emphasize that pregnant women should avoid radiation studies, except in cases of high and justified risk. In these cases, additional precautions are taken to protect the fetus.

Children are more sensitive to ionizing radiation than adults, so radiography should be used with caution in this population, making sure that it is done only when absolutely necessary and at an adequate dose.

More news

Soat: There will be no funds to pay for medical care in case of an accident involving some vehicles

Geneva patient: sixth HIV ‘cure’ with bone marrow transplant

In Colombia, migraine affects approximately 14% of women.

*This content was created using artificial intelligence and reviewed by a journalist and editor.