Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot’s heroine is confirmed in the trilogy and she celebrates: “I would love to play her”

girl gadot She became one of the most famous actresses in the world by playing the role of Diana Prince in.wonder woman‘ in the DC Movie Universe. However, apart from superheroine works, Israeli has already starred in other great works. The actress played the role of Giselle in ‘Fast and Furious’.

In an interview with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, the artist confirmed that she was in the third Wonder Woman film. “I love playing her (Wonder Woman). It is very dear and close to my heart. From what I’ve heard from James (Gunn) and Peter (Safran), we’re going to develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”They said.

In the sequel, Famous commented on the new cast of yet another DC hero, “Superman.” “I saw they were auditioning but I don’t know who got it, it looked like they were all talented. I am happy for them. It’s a great entry and an exciting debut for any actor, I wish whoever it is a part of, all the best.”They said.

Lastly, Gadot still revealed that she doesn’t know much about the heroine’s third film. According to ComicBook, the trilogy was not in DC’s Phase 1 plans, but James Gunn had already commented on his desire to develop some Wonder Woman work.