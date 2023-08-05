Women’s infidelity Rau Alejandro and Rosalia: from Duque to Cabello

A few days after Rav Alejandro and Rosalia confirmed their breakup through various announcements on their social networks, rumors related to the reasons for the breakup continue to grow. Between the 26th and the 27th, the interpreters acknowledged their separation and tried to clarify the theories that the community of followers had created, especially in social networks.

First up, take a look at the suspects, with a post on their Instagram and Twitter accounts What was it about possible infidelity?, The artist was surprised by the situation: “I had never seen myself in that position, so much so that I would have to make a public statement about a subject that is very personal to me”, he explained.

Rave Alejandro’s statement on the break / Photo: Instagram Rave Alejandro

Rau admitted having a relationship with her partner rosalia was finished “a few months ago” without the intervention of a “third person”, a day later, rosalia revealed himself with a publication, more concise, in which he also denied the alleged infidelity: “I love, respect and admire Muchissimo Raul, In the case of films, we know what we have lived through. This moment is not easy so thank you everyone for understanding and respecting it.”

Followers continue to flood the social network, despite the fact that both presented their version. possible causes of breakdown and some doubts about Raw Alejandro may have had an affair with other women,

valeria duke

was the first woman related to the Puerto Rican singer valeria duke, There Sample, influencer and social communicator is dedicated to publishing content related to fashion and healthy lifestyle and has over one million followers on its Instagram account.

The alleged relationship that he is associated with Raw Alejandro is given by many publishing on instagrampossibly unrelated in which it appears n l backstage from a concert from artist.

However, he himself the rumors have been debunked Via a message on your Instagram account: “everything that’s being said about me is a lie, I have no relation with the person I am linked with, I am a victim of false allegations to create a story in the media which can destroy the reputation of many people”, he said. Same, valeria duke He thanked those who supported him and gave him “their good energy” and acknowledged: “With them, the truth and my clear conscience decided to give me”.

Announcement by Valeria Duke / Photo: Instagram Valeria Duke

model completed the message with a Strong criticism of social networks: “Esto que me paso a mai le pasa (…) for the many people who do not have the same strength and emotional intelligence as me and normalizing evil He doesn’t attack from the front, instead he hides behind the keyboard and screen. Les cuentos que gran cantidad de lo que ven en las redes sociales es lies…”.

Camila Cabello

Recent, shaky information The artist belongs to Camila Cabello, Presenter Raul de Molina, Univision is known for running the program El Gordo and La FlacaI made sure to have a source verify it Rumors between Camila Cabello and Rav Alejandro,

He admitted, “I say to myself, great, great, he (Raw) is talking with Camila Cabello.” “Lo tengo de mue buena fuente, sin no, no lo hawa mein kahega… say it Enduvo was with Rosalia after her fightwas informed And! news, later, a do This theory was popularized by a publication by the Twitter channel Popcrave.

however, there the surprise was fleeting, immediately after the magazine, the magazine Peoplewhich basically accelerated the rift between Rav Alejandro and Rosalia, disclosed information, I decided to talk to a close source who assured that the romance rumors are Camila Cabello Son “100 percent fake”,

Both Han recently happened in Puerto Ricohome country of Rau: This is to spend personal time with family and friends and he is to attend the Juventud Awards. In addition, the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United in the League Cup also took place on 25 July.

Camila Cabello It was also seen last July 21 at a presentation of Rave’s new album in Puerto Rico. Playa Saturno, source of People explains that “That’s it, we were at two identical events, Did not spend time together in any program.

shakira

Other rumors circulated through social networks were related Raw Alejandro with Shakira, Before confirming their breakup, a video of the artist enjoying a holiday with the singer also surfaced on Twitter shakiraWho collaborated in 2022.

In the pictures, the actor is seen playing ball next to children and taking a bath in the river shakira, Although the information has not been very significant, Can you two maintain friendship?,

in relation, Gerard Pique It has also shown solidarity with the heroes of the split. enjoying conversation in after the kings de la kings y queens league, Opinion on media segregation. “A me… I believe these things are better… A Mai No Me Gusta Que La Gente Skilled, Yes, Gerard has read the statement. It is fine, but I have come here to give opinion… I say this from my own experience”, he said.

Rosalia’s surroundings

Last weekend, Mediaset program influencer I decided to contact a friend of Rau Alejandro. This source assured that “Raw Alejandro doesn’t have a boyfriend, he’s too formal, It is much more serious than you can show yourself, you shy one. Of course, if anyone had been unfaithful, it would have been him… never like that.

Furthermore, I explained thatThe team that is taking Rosalia does not see a connection with Rav Alejandro., felt that it is lowering its level, it is not up to par. They want to take you to Hollywood, they want to take you on a tour of your career, they come on like a big star and know they’re just a little thing. Even more than the Kardashians, and I guess it’s not that big. it was An award for your professional project Why rosalia He was very active in his career, he consulted on everything.” These strong beliefs that I rosaliaProhibit Raw Alejandro has been pronounced so far follow the wind,