With another Messi double, Inter Miami beat Orlando City and qualify for the eighth round of the League Cup

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, who again scored a double for the American side, beat Orlando City 3-1 and qualified for the last 16 of the League Cup.

los goals del inter miami furon de Messi, on two occasions, and Josep Martinez of Venezuela, after a sanctioned criminal offense referee Ivan Arcides by Barton Cisneros, while Cesar Araujo It equaled Orlando City.

A set headed by Rosarino handed the Argentine star six minutes into the first period, To enter the zone, block the ball with the chest and set up a volley before little resistance from the opponent’s defense.

however, Orlando City responded and equalized at one stage on 16 minutes After a corner shot and a strike by archer Drake Callender, Uruguay’s Araujo took advantage of the rebound and sent the ball into the red.

Messi, who for the first time was the most dangerous player of his team apart from so many writers, was Amonestado on 20 minutes The Peruvian Wilder at the halfway point of the court for an entry in Cartagena, in a juggernaut that chronicled the various encounters that took place in the duel.

In the early stages Inter Miami had the best goal situations: “Flea” caught a post and a shot on the archer. peter galleys He celebrated with a tremendous cover in the free shot.

However, the second landed in the complement from an alleged foul on Martínez inside the area, which the striker himself converted for a goal from the penalty point.

from there it was the whole team “Tata” Gerardo Martinowho hates to debut from the left Jordi Alba Despite only being included in the squad as recently as last Monday.

The game process did not change in the remaining time of the match and Inter managed to increase the difference. Messi’s fifth double double in three matches in the League CupAfter an assist from Martinez.

In this way, Inter Miami will next play their match against Dallas, which knocked out Mazatlán, for a place in the last four of the competition.

Party Summary:

League Cup.

16th Ultimately.

Inter Miami: Drake Callender; Noah Allen, Serhiy Krivtsov, Kamal Miller, DeAndre Yedlin; Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi; Robert Taylor, Joseph Martinez and Lionel Messi. DT: Gerardo Martino.

City of Orlando: Peter Gales; Kylesmith, Antonio Carlos, Robin Johnson, Rafael Santos; Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena, Mauricio Pereira, Facundo Torres, Ivan Angulo; Duncan McGuire. DT: Oscar Alexander Pareja Gomez.

Target at first: 6m Lionel Messi (I); 16m Cesar Araujo (O).

Goals in the second half: 6m Joseph Martinez, penalty (I); 27m Lionel Messi (I).

Second time change: 14m Ramiro Enrique for Duncan McGuire (O) and Dagur Thorhalsson for Kyle Smith (O); 18m Jordi Alba by Noah Allen (I) and Diego Gomez by Benjamin Cremaschi (I); 20m Martin Ojeda by Mauricio Pereira (O); 35m Leonardo Campana by Joseph Martinez (I), David Ruiz by Dixon Arroyo (I), Felipe by Wilder Cartagena (O) and Ercan Cara by Ivan Angulo (O).

