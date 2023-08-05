Will Smith reveals that “Nadie was happy” in his family after becoming famous – Metro World News

04 August 2023 at 09:15 am.

They say that success and fame are not everything. Famous actor Will Smith corroborates this in his case, saying that his family is not happy after gaining fame.

In the year 2010, the famous actor, his wife and children were at the peak of fame, but by this time, according to the review on the portal, “(his) family was in nadi happy”. page six,

Smith rose to stardom with the series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, which aired between 1990 and 1996. After that, he worked in various films like ‘Independence Day’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Bad Boys’. , ‘Belleza Hidden’, ‘In Search of Happiness’, others.

It’s not just that his kids and his wife, Jada Smith, are also actresses: Jaden and Willow, who are currently 25 and 22, have also gotten into acting. Their eldest son is Trey, 30, who is married to Sherry Zampino.

The above medium highlighted that on one occasion Will Smith revealed that he is getting the family he always dreamed of. They were together, they had money and fame.

“I am building this dream of a family that I have in my mind. Learn more about my father. I feel like this, my father is being abused”, the manifesto.

There’s more to fame and money than money

Will Smith He felt full of what he was accomplishing with his subjects. His son Jaden had already starred in ‘Karate Kids’ and featured in the film ‘En Busca de la Felicidad’. Willow also made her achievements in the entertainment industry.

However, the protagonist of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ claimed that “nobody wanted to be in the peloton” and the first to stand was his son Willow.

“Willow was the first to start the riot and it was my first understanding that success and money do not mean happiness”, I highlight, as these lines read page six,

From that moment on, I thought that material things do not lead to happiness.

“Up until that moment, I truly believed that you could be successful in your own way, at home and in your family, and that you could be on your way to happiness. Material circumstances do not equal happiness and, in many cases, may be the reason you are not happy.”

I pointed out that the content can also make people feel sad.

“You may have many things that make you feel unhappy. That was my first step and I thought, ‘Okay, what am I missing?’ I was leading people to my surroundings in a way that was destroying the earth for my surroundings”, he says.