Will Smith lands on Netflix with a terrifying drama

Bennett Omalu – Will Smith – flew from Nigeria to the United States to continue his medical studiesSettle down definitively in the land of the Sueños and live the American dream, something that defines itself as playing with hands to the sky.

His contributions to the community as a forensic pathologist are the first in the field to contribute to the noble cause of medicine and science as a tool to reach the truth. Relieve the pain of many silent victims.

streaming. Will Smith landed on Netflix with a terrific drama.

However, some naïve or perhaps too strong-willed, In the city of Pittsburgh where he lives, a quintessential and even greater national sports star crosses paths with the corpse, and learns that the beatings he suffered during his career were the root cause of his downfall. There was nothing else. his mind.

The publication of Hallazgo Pon, the great scientist in the future of the NFL and then Jack Economic interests are beginning to take precedence over the consequences of head injuries to players.

Since then there has been lukewarm indictment against the system and the loneliness of the unsung hero everywhere. They appear again and again, coated with a melodramatic patina that hides the depth of the plant and, possibly, sacrifices every level of intimacy to reduce the complexities and the web of silence that involves multiple groups, social actors and A foolish and hypocritical society is involved in any other.

streaming. Will Smith landed on Netflix with a terrific drama.

The Hero of the Hidden Truth

  • Will Smith
  • Alec Baldwin
  • Albert Brooks
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • david morse

hidden truth trailer

The Hidden Truth – Primer Trailer

