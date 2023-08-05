Will Oppenheimer and Barbie be saved from therapy? Psychologists discuss the disorders of movie heroes

does Indiana Jones Are you better at digging up priceless artifacts or burying your feelings? how are the characters Scarlett Johansson it is adam driver In story of a marriage Could they have handled divorce and shared parenting better? Wait a minute: the hero of Lego Batman: The Movie Do you have all the pieces of the self obsessed profile?

These questions are from Rice and Beans – or maybe Buttered Popcorn – youtube cinema therapy, Founded in 2020 by its hosts, marriage and family therapist Jonathan Decker, and filmmaker Alan Seawright, the channel uses film storylines as case studies for mental health, by hosting mock therapy sessions for on-screen heroes, villains, and couples. And has gained popularity for the characters. Subject. Some specific titles: Psychology of the Hero: Hulk and Anger Management, Villain Therapy: Jobu Tupaki from Everything Everywhere at Once it is Movie Couples Therapy: Shrek,

just like a doctor TIC Toc And this podcast mindfulness, cinema therapy It’s part of a wave of modern media exploring subjects that were once reserved for textbooks. Psychology, academic journals, and, well, medicine. The host and crew shot the video in the basement of Seawright’s Utah home. Several episodes have each been viewed more than 1 million times, according to YouTube counts.

Decker and Seawright, both 42, talked about the characters in four of this season’s big movies.

J Robert Oppenheimer

oppenheimerbiopic of Christopher Nolan About the person who played a key role in the development of the atomic bomb, the character (played by) refers to cillian murphy) facing the consequences of his invention – and maintaining a romantic relationship with political activist Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), still married to Catherine Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt), known as Kitty.

Cerite: It was interesting to see[Nolan]apply his complex, non-linear temporality to a man who looked at the laws of physics in a very similar way and said, “No, I’m going to break everything” — and The one who looked at the rules of relationships and said: “No, I’ll break everything”.

deckerOppenheimer: For me, Oppenheimer is the cross between narcissism and arrogance. Because Oppenheimer is not devoid of compassion for people. Generally, don’t put others down to make yourself look better. He thinks he’s unique and especially talented – but let’s be honest, he was a genius. So, Oppenheimer is not narcissistic, but he has a lot of arrogance. It is arrogance that leads to naivety-naivety in personal relationships: “I can live with Jean even though I’m married to Kitty, and everything will be fine.” What I would prescribe in therapy is cognitive-behavioral therapy, exploring your beliefs about yourself and the world around you, questioning that thinking.

Miles and Rio Morales

a timeline of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-VerseThe latest adventure for teen protagonist Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) finds Miles pursuing a relationship with Gwen Stacy (voiced by Shameik Moore).Hailee Steinfeld, Miles’ mother, Rio Morales (Lauren Vélez), struggles to accept this – although she eventually does.

decker: In adulthood, we get complete autonomy – possibly. In childhood we are very much dependent on father and mother. So it is in the middle of the road that the fight happens, where the youth want more power than their parents think they are prepared to receive. And adults want more control, while kids aren’t ready to give up. Alan and I feel the same way: There have been so many unhealthy relationships depicted on screen that seeing people growing up and being nice to each other is not only refreshing — I think it’s the future of storytelling. . Some of our most popular episodes were about healthy marriages in movies or things where we showed what good parenting looks like. People say, “I have too many negative examples in my real life.” So it’s really nice to see that Miles’ mom got to where she was.

Indiana Jones

whip cracker archaeologist Harrison Ford initially depressed Indiana Jones and the Relics of FateIt finds an aging Indy separated from his wife Marion (Karen Allen) and grieving the death of their son.

Cerite: This is a couple who has lost their child. He needs therapy. Of course it wasn’t very common in the late 60’s and early 70’s.

decker: I don’t know if I would give her depressive disorder, maybe dysthymic disorder, which is similar to depressive disorder, but doesn’t have such strict criteria. Rather than chronic, it would be circumstantial: circumstantial due to aging, loss of a child, separation from his wife. He does not just lack energy, but lacks interest in life, in people. The things that used to excite you no longer excite you. I want him to avoid doing what he always does in counseling: bury his feelings. I would recommend that you seek therapy with Marion and work on expressing and opening up to your vulnerability.

