Why we feel so close to the erotic disappointments of celebrities spanish vogue

we already know it’s true Rosalia, our Rosie, has a break with Rav Alejandro, that blue-haired Puerto Rican who dances like he’ll move the gods when he dances. News, published by Peoplebefore wine speculation and Caused the downfall of souls who still believed in love, disappearing for many of us in a state of deep sadness (Tristeza que dio pie a la rabia y, de nuevo, a la satta). The internet started ASI to go through the stages of their particular duality. But, Why does it affect us so much that famous couples break up? Do we play some role in other people’s novels?

That a connection arises between the masses and popular figures is not new by any means, and it is more than understandable that, until recently, we have been interested in the lives of those we admire, But in reality they are a series of circumstances that sharpen our gaze upon our stars. If this happens to me, I’ll draw a square to explain my hypothesis: In one corner I’ll be There celebrity cultureon the other social networkon the third poor mental health and in the last contemporary man’s relationship with romantic love, I explain myself, and I finally agree.

We are going through a phase of, let’s say, transition, or at least questioning: the traditional model (guy meets girl, if she likes, falls, gets engaged, marries, creates a family is and stays with till the day of his death) ) every time more improbable, no sale and no satisfaction; And so, even those who don’t want to walk this path feel a sense of nostalgia It is almost impossible to free ourselves from sleep with the one who has fed us since childhood., the world in which the romantic ideal hurts (or replaces), we continue to consume special love, perhaps more eagerly than ever before (the fruit of an eagerness to lose this promise of welfare). The TikTok account where a New York commuter asks random couples about their stories amasses millions of viewers. Despite the readjustment of roles and our goals and expectations, despite doubt and failure, despite the dictum of discontent that imposes applications, classic love keeps us inspired, We combine this perennial obsession with celebrities and we get one potent drug.

What is it called in the United States? celebrity culture (celebrity culture) Some names were born when the nouveau riche of the time attempted to appear in the pillars of society. However, in the past few decades, morbid curiosity has gained enormous dimensions, and has finally taken over the environment in which we exist. exposure is constant: weekly television programs and periodicals Diron Paso a blog or the realities, offers us the highest, most persistent and rawest intimacy Agena has to offer. The final stage of this progress has been the social networks, channels of direct communication between the celebrity and its public. the advantages are clear (the image we get is less distorted and the contrast is reduced), but also danger, We are offered the opportunity to enter the hall of our ideal, to hear his voice a diary (a voice that addresses NOSOTROS), to reach his place and himself. Two words: social relationships.

Parasocial relationships are “imaginary or illusory relationships that individuals establish with fictional characters or celebrities, without actual contact”. In the heat of battle (according to other opinions), we forget a simple truth: we don’t know these people, We tweet about their divorce, we choose sides, we issue categorical judgments, but if we’re honest, we know nothing. doja cat declared this week that he doesn’t want his fans (“I don’t know them”); Similar to verbal anger, although it is harder to process, it cracks into delirium. We don’t know these people! Through Instagram, we are presented with a jumbled portrait that prompts us to both a sense of closeness and a longing (of posing, of being, of being there and not being here). The worse our mental health, the more vulnerable our psycho-affective structure, the more we return to these hyperindulgences that serve as avoidance and, at the same time, are never fully satiated.

Rosalia and Rau were generous (most unconscious) and showed us your privacy, great we are all in this together University, a set of images and sounds and verses designed to reflect the idea of ​​your privacy. While we’ve been chronicling somewhat rambling conversations with Tinder contacts, their story may seem extraordinary to us, in the context of post-pandemic isolation and coming to the screen, but Rosalia and Rove are more than just a woman and a man who There are many women like you and many men before them, They met and formed an imperfect bond. precious, safe, but imperfect, We resist the siren songs, escape the fantasies that trap us and focus on making our lives, short but our lives, worth living.