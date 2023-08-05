Why is CR7 investing in Brazil and also becoming a poster boy?

Vladimir BianchiniReading: 4 min.

world football star, Cristiano Ronaldo He has a longstanding relationship with Brazil that goes well beyond friendship with the full-back marcelohis former partner real Madrid, a few years ago, the player, from al nassar And their family members invest money in the country.

Between 2018 and 2020, the attacker’s family owned a Portuguese cuisine restaurant in Gramado, a mountain town in Rio Grande do Sul. However, this place was closed during the pandemic.

This week, CR7, along with his mother Dolores Aveiro and sister Katia Aveiro, became the poster child for a Santa Catarina construction company that specializes in high-rise developments in Balneario Camboriu, on Santa Catarina’s north coast.

The ad, shown last Sunday (23) during the break of the Fantastico program on TV Globo, was one of the most expensive commercials on Brazilian television.

Some time ago, Ronaldo’s family had a luxury apartment from the same builder in the city of Santa Catarina: the penthouse of the Imperium Tower skyscraper, located on Avenida Atlantica. Furthermore, the Portuguese should acquire some commercial locations in the region in the near future.

“Besides the amazing beaches, Balneario is a very complete city. This attracted them. Getting around is easy as there is an airport nearby. The property they own is a separate, master penthouse”, explained Jean Graciola, president of FG Constructora. espn.com.br,

The business partnership was born out of a friendship between the Graciola and Aveiro families, which has grown closer in recent years. they spent the last time together New Year’s Eve,

“They looked at location, company and family. We are united on many issues. I love soccer and have played a lot, but I don’t have a favorite team. My kids love it and we have always been involved with the sport.”

In September last year, Jean was in Portugal with his father and spoke to him before the match against Ronaldo spainvalidated by UEFA Nations League,

Playback – Instagram

“He is a very simple, humble and focused person. He is a very family man like all the brothers”, said the businessman.

The president of the manufacturing company, which already had actress Sharon Stone as the face of the brand in 2014, says Ronaldo should be in Santa Catarina in the near future.

“I believe he will come to Brazil by the beginning of next year. During the few days of the holidays, he pays attention to his health. Doña Dolores and her family have always lived here and see Brazil as a second home.

Katia has a past relationship and a daughter with Brazilian businessman Alexandre Bertolucci.

According to Graciola, other famous clients of the sport have apartments of the construction company in the city, including Rafinha (Sao Paulo), striker Malcolm (al hilal), former midfielder Jadson (Corinthians), steering wheel Otavio (Atletico MG-), Falcao (futsal star) and fighter Mauricio Shogun (former champion). UFC,

Balneário Camboriú, considered by some to be the “Brazilian Dubai”, has seven of the tallest buildings in Brazil and is one of the most expensive square meters in the country.

