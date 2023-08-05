Why do we hide embarrassment until it’s ‘safer’?

Soon after Ana, Alice and Lydia tested positive, they shared the good news with their family and friends. Laura and Amelia decide to wait at least three months for different reasons. Alba, Clara and Maria changed their stance over the years: sometimes they told it right away and sometimes they waited. They all had the same situation: they were embarrassed. And they stopped to consider whether it was better to tell the good news to those around them or wait until the first trimester, when the risk of miscarriage subsided.

According to the Sociedad Española de Gynecologia y Obstetricia (SEGO), 10 to 20% of shamings end in spontaneous abortion. 85% of these losses occur before the 12th week, ie in the first trimester of pregnancy. And the risk of miscarriage increases proportionally with the age of the mother as well as with the number of previous losses. These figures may be much higher, as only those cases are counted in which the shamanism was confirmed in a medical consultation.

Dr. Anna Suy, head of obstetrics at the Hospital Val d’Hebron and SEGO spokesperson, points out that the number of spontaneous abortions can be much higher, “30% or more according to several studies”, she explains. This puts the number of spontaneous abortions at 15%, and confirms that the incidence increases with the age of the mother. Citing a recent study conducted in Norway, they report that the risk begins to rise by age 40, to over 30%, and by age 45 it reaches a 53% incidence. Sure, I guess I don’t have a problem.

After the first trimester, the risk of miscarriage drops, and this is why many women decide to keep it a secret until they are sure the embarrassment will ensue. One Diario Mujeres faces this dilemma, according to the consultation of perinatal psychologist Sabina del Río. She is the Director of the ‘Kalma’ Center where she works in a multidisciplinary manner on Embarrassment, Childbirth and Postpartum. With the data in her hand, this expert understands why some women don’t like to speak up: “Most abortions happen in the first trimester, every time women are left to be ashamed afterward, and whatever risks, besides aiding reproduction, Increases. We all have friends, sisters, family members who have had abortions, so we may think that it is better not to tell for the sake of prudence and to avoid unpleasant situations”, she assures.

After consulting her close friends, Laura A., 37, decided to wait to tell her, albeit with a bit of embarrassment: “What very close friends make it from one minute to the next. My family and my husband are waiting to see him in person as they all live out, he lived for about 10 weeks. Less close friends if we told you about three months, and at work I waited more for four months. She decided to do so for several reasons: “Keeping the secret was hard, but I did it wisely. I will do it again because I have been giving news to whoever I wanted and when I wanted. This has helped me enjoy the process in the first few months, apart from accepting and securing the idea”, he explains.

Amelia is 42 and has a three-year-old son. It’s been embarrassing for eight weeks and I’ve kept it a secret. But he is confident he wants to get over the 12-week barrier “to tell the whole world and publish it on social networks”. The reason for him is how to manage it with his elder son. “It scares me to have an abortion and I don’t know how to explain it, it’s so small and I want to save it from pain. If I believe in the hope that I will have a brother and it doesn’t come true, I don’t know how to manage it”, he says.

Psychologist Sabina del Río points out that there seems to be a “protocol” established for telling an embargo, and invites you to consider it: “First, if you tell priests—the future abuelos – from there, in more concentric circles around”. In her consultations, she encourages her patients to do this quickly: “My recommendation as a psychologist is always to say when the woman feels comfortable. does, because we live in a reality in which no one wants to hear bad news. But bad things happen in life, and just as you share good news, it’s important to share your bags so that they support you”, he concluded.

Other women prefer to foretell it, with the idea that someone who shares their joy may also share their sorrow. Ana Moreno, a 38-year-old nurse, lived like this. Because of the risks associated with his work situation, he spoke about it from the start and decided to do the same in his personal circle. “My first embarrassment was when I tested positive, and the second time it was practically the same. But in 6 weeks I started bleeding and in 8th week I miscarried. Many minimized my pain because I already had a child and I had to be happy. Mourning that loss was complicated”, she says. For her, making spontaneous abortion visible is important: “We live in a society where the pain of losing the shame within the first trimester is not natural, and that’s why We hide something good for many months”, she reflects.

Elise and Lydia will also tell you soon. In the case of the former, because I felt like: “If I told my family the same day I entered, I would be more than happy to share the information with them. Besides, my sister was about to give birth and I had a lot of confusion about being embarrassed to be with her at the same time, even just for a few days. And I go to my friends, because I always thought that if I had an abortion, the same people who said they were ashamed, also knew they had an abortion, didn’t bother to tell me,” He says For Lydia, it was inevitable, but she recognizes the feeling of fear in telling it: “We were making changes, and the friends who helped us came over that I wouldn’t carry boxes. Also, atypically, that cane became a zumo. And since I had tons of guts, I decided to tell it in my 8th week of embarrassment. So, he remembers, all my days, lekin salo bien”, he recalls.

For those who have experienced miscarriage or complicated shame firsthand, the way and the moment they are told have changed. Something that is especially emphasized in the case of resorting to reproductive procedures. After several years of treatment, Clara has changed her perspective on the subject: “I had three procedures of embryo transfer, in vitro fertilization. First of all, I haven’t got a year, I haven’t got a day. In another, it was from my daughter, she said it late. The third one that came out is, if you say this to enough people and it gets really bad. So if we read it again, I don’t think I would say that. Because in the end it is not difficult to feel that you are disappointing people’s illusions, as if it were your fault”, he assured. Maria, who suffered multiple miscarriages, also changed her attitude: “With the first miscarriage I dare to tell you a lot, but I miscarried at 10 weeks. Then I fell back and there I said nothing, but I also failed, this time with 6 weeks. And when it was finally over, to my son’s embarrassment, we didn’t say anything until after the 12-week ultrasound and knew everything was better than good”, she recalls.

Alba, who is now expecting her second child, suffered her first embarrassment during the trials due to a deformity in the baby. On that occasion I told it too early, but in this embarrassment I decided to wait: “With my first child I told too many people too early, before the third month. In this moment, I became more and more scared and later, thinking that the risk of miscarriage was also high and I didn’t want to do that. I used to live with Mido more, although now I have told that”, he explains.