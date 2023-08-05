Why did Emilia Clarke turn down Fifty Shades of Grey?

Emilia Clarke had a chance to take part in one of the most famous – and controversial – films of recent years: “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

in the feature, which won two other sequels, in which she almost had the opportunity to play protagonist Anastasia Steele. however, he declined the invitation. The role went to Dakota Johnson, while Clarke revealed her reasons – which are related to her participation in the series “Game of Thrones”.

In 2015, when asked by The Hollywood Reporter about her refusal to participate in the film, the artist limited herself to saying that she did not want to appear nude again – something she attributed to “Game of Thrones”. I often did – and was afraid to do so in any other production.

“I’ve done nudity before and was worried I’d be tagged if I did it again.”

Emilia Clarke and “Fifty Shades of Grey”

Four years later, for the same vehicle, Clark decided to better explain himself. He stated that he feared suffering from so-called “typecast” – which occurs when an actor or actress is only cast in similar roles.

On the other hand, he praised the work of director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the first film in the trilogy.

“Sam is a magician. I love her and I think her approach (for “50 Shades”) was beautiful. But the last time I was naked on camera (on “Game of Thrones”) was a while ago and as a woman I was always questioned about it. It’s very uncomfortable and I was tired of doing it for the character and it disgusted me – and I didn’t just do it so people would stare at my breasts, for Christ’s sake. So, when this (invitation) came, I had already thought: ‘I can’t do this.’ I had already done enough and ruined myself for a lifetime, so if I said yes to a place where everything was about sensuality, sex, getting naked and so on, I already thought:’ There’s no way I’d willingly go into this situation, ever look someone in the eye and say: No, don’t ask me that question.

Click To follow IgorMiranda.com.br: Instagram | Twitter , Facebook | youtube.