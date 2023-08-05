Why did any movie flop in South Korea?

‘Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1’ and ‘Elements’ sold more tickets than ‘Barbie’ at premieres

Despite the huge box office success in Brazil, barbie It did not perform as well in South Korea as other foreign films. 460,000 tickets were sold compared to the first day release Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1 – with 3.6 million sales – and elementswhich sold 5.8 million tickets.

feminist activist hen shim At the same time, some possible reactions were presented when the film flopped. Guardian: “I think that barbieWithout a doubt, it highlights that a film featuring a female lead character with feminist humor is still a taboo subject. Women may be scared to watch a feature film. The fear of being labeled a feminist in South Korea is real.”

the current president of the country, Yoon Suk Yeol, He even claimed that South Korea’s low birth rate is due to feminist ideas, and guaranteed that there is no structural gender discrimination. South Korea is the country with the largest gender pay gap in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

A 2019 Sisan survey revealed that 62.3% of Korean men aged 20 do not believe that the feminist movement seeks to achieve gender equality. About 80% of Korean men over the age of twenty agree with the idea that feminism is about achieving “female supremacy”.

on the movie poster greta gerwig, the iconic lines “He’s everything” and “He’s just Kane” were removed, which sparked criticism. A warner bros korea Said editing was intended to focus only on the images of the actors and the names of the characters during the beginning of the commercials.