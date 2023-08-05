Why are there more and more famous inverters in premier?

There Chieftain league becomes Americanized. The Cerca de la Mitad de los Clubes de la Primera División del Fútbol English are the owners of the States America United And the number of known faces to be attracted goes up. In such a situation, actors and former players form alliances with big businessmen. tom brady Most Latest.

Tom Brady, considered the best American football field marshal of all time, is the new minority owner Birmingham City, after trying to break into the property of las vegas raidersdeductible NFLThe 46-year-old myth has joined the English club, which competes in the second division – It championship, Brady also serves as chairman of the club’s board of directors.

The list of American celebrities making appearances in English football continues to grow. Brady teams up with another NFL ex, jj wattthe one next to your lady, the footballer kelia ohai wathave an equal role in burnley, Just promoted to the Premier League. From the end of 2022, the actor has also Michael B. Jordan you are a minority owner of bournemouthwhile i know about it ryan Reynoldswhich i bought humble in 2021 Wrexham AFC with my partner and an actor Rob McElhenney,

Why this ‘boom’ of famous investors in the Premier League? First, it explains why they moved out of the hands of some investment group, as happened in 2011. lebron james when it acquired shares liverpool after joining the company fenway Play GroupDuena Del Club Red,

Brady, like Watt at Burnley, will advise Birmingham on marketing and development strategies. “I’ve got a lot to learn. But it’s just some things about winning, and I think they can translate pretty well”, declared the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who will retire in 2022. and later signed an insane contract to commentate for the NFL. on Fox Sports for ten seasons in exchange for 375 million.

Brady promises he’ll be ready St Andrews, Birmingham Stadium. Del Mismo, A jj watt (Best defense in the NFL three times) or su mujer or se les ha señor en el estadio del burnley ,Field swamp) and the same is true for Michael B. Jordan and he bournemouthIn dean court,





Courtesy Reynolds, he attends Wrexham’s parties as he invests over two million with his partner. the club has accepted it efl, the second tier of English football’s divisions, a hit that had not reached the institution until 17 years earlier. If an event is returned, exit a chain’welcome to wrexham‘, In star+Which tells the progress in the project.



Great North American investors have settled into English football, as demonstrated by the sale of Chelsea to the entrepreneur Todd Bohli The London club went into his hands last year in exchange for around $3,200 million. The wealthy come from the premier of the United States, a market that has yet to be further exploited.

If football is a global sport, a worldwide tour schedule in the summer and the follow-up to the big tournaments (among them) Chieftain) In all countries, the reality in the market of sports entities is different. The football clubs are neither the most valuable nor the clubs that make the most money from their sales.

top selling

After Chelsea’s case, it is important wonder sons From the NBA, whose ownership changed hands a few months later, was sold for over $4,000 million. The deductible basket, which is also counted with the women’s team, accounts for less than half the English club’s income.

Chelsea’s sale is the fourth most expensive in the game after him Brooklyn Net (3,300 million), quoted Sun and the record cipher of denver BroncosFrom the NFL, which he acquired in August 2022 Walton-Penner Group in exchange for $4,650 million.

Team league/sport Value (in millions of dollars) denver broncos NFL 4,650 Phoenix Suns nba 4,000 Brooklyn Nets nba 3,300 Chelsea soccer 3,100 New York Mets mlb 2,400 carolina panthers NFL 2,275 Houston Rockets nba 2,200 los angeles dodgers mlb 2,150 los angeles clippers nba 2,000 Manchester United soccer 1,500

most valuable club

El Futbol follows the North American franchises in its main disciplines (American football, basketball and baseball). This is one of the reasons behind the European Superliga project, which believes that football can take place at these levels if promoted in the best possible way. For now, in the current scenario, your clubs have been removed.

In September, Forbes published a list of the 50 most valuable clubs in the world across all sports. The first football player to appear was Real Madrid, which was ranked 13th in the ranking with a value of 5,100 million. I only went with the other seven football clubs on the list: barcelona (15th, 5,000), Manchester United (19th, 4,600), liverpool (22nd, 4,450), bayern Munich (23rd, 4,280), Manchester City (24th, 4,250), psg (48th, 3,200) and Chelsea (50th, 3,100).

The comparisons are disgusting and 30 of the 32 franchises that make up the NFL are in this Forbes Top 50. they were at the forefront Dallas cowboywith a value of 8,000 million, followed by new England Patriots (6,400 million) and los angeles rams (6,200 million).

The list is completed with seven NBA and five NBA teams. mlb, American Baseball Championship. Power is concentrated in the sport of the American giant, with the presence of only two entities, all of them from football, the rest from the world.

Team league/sport Value (in millions of dollars) dallas cowboys NFL 8,000 new England Patriots NFL 6,400 los angeles rams NFL 6,200 new York Yankees mlb 6,000 new york giants NFL 6,000 new York Knicks nba 5,800 Chicago Bears NFL 5,800 Golden State Warriors nba 5,600 Washington Commander NFL 5,600 Los Angeles Lakers nba 5,500

owner shared equipment

The entry of investors into English football from the United States has also led to many of these clubs sharing ownership with deductions from the major divisions of the North American game. There are even seven of those past Premier League inductees who were ‘brothers’ to someone they had a doubles with.

The Glazer family, Duane of Manchester United, also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL), while Fenway, ahead of Liverpool, also owns the Boston Red Sox (MLB). l Leeds shares a dueno with the San Francisco 49ers (NFL), l Fulham shares a dueno with the Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Crystal Palace shares a dueno with the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and New Jersey Devils (NHL), and Aston Villa shares a dueno with the New York Knicks. Is. NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL).

The most classic case is that of Arsenal, led by millionaire businessman Stan Kroenke. It is also due to the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA) and the Colorado Avalanche (NHL). And finally, there’s the interesting case of Chelsea duo Todd Bohly, who also owns 27% of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and 20% of the Los Angeles Dodgers.