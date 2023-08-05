Who will replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher? Understand when and why actors will leave Netflix series

One of the most successful series in Netflix history, The Witcher reaches the final moment of its trajectory: Henry Cavill bids goodbye to the role of Geralt of Rivia to make way for a new protagonist. Before the end, here we list everything that is known about the departure of the Man of Steel star and what awaits the magician’s story from now on.



Who will be the new Geralt in The Witcher?

News of Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher came in late 2022, around the same time Netflix confirmed the series’ renewal for a next season. Without a star in the cast, the new protagonist is Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, best known for his work as the romantic interest of Jennifer Lawrence’s heroine in the Hunger Games franchise.

Liam’s other high profile works include films such as Independence Day: Resurgence and Big Game. In addition to his professional career, some aspects of the actor’s personal life are also public knowledge: He is the ex-husband of singer and actress Miley Cyrus and, as the name suggests, is the brother of Marvel’s Thor Chris Hemsworth.

In Magician, Liam will play a new version of the same character, but details about Geralt’s transformation will only be revealed at the end of the series’ season. In an official statement (via Collider), the Hunger Games actor talked about…

