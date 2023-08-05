WHO supports series of landmark public health decisions on essential medicines for multiple sclerosis

The World Health Organization (WHO) today released new editions of the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children, which include important new medicines for multiple sclerosis, cancer, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disease, among others. The purpose of the updated generic lists is to facilitate access to innovative medicines that have demonstrated clear clinical benefits. These therapies can have very serious health consequences worldwide without compromising the health care budgets of low- and middle-income countries.

“For more than 40 years, countries around the world have looked to the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines as a comprehensive, evidence-based guide to the most important medicines to achieve the greatest health impact,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General. WHO. “As a result of rising prices and disruptions in supply chains, all countries are now facing growing challenges in ensuring consistent and equitable access to many quality-assured essential medicines. WHO is committed to supporting all countries in overcoming these barriers and improving equitable access.”

For the 2023 update, the WHO Expert Committee on the Choice and Use of Essential Medicines reviewed 85 proposals, including more than 100 medicines and formulations. The recommended changes bring the total number of medicines on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children to 502 and 361, respectively.

Full details of the Expert Committee’s recommendations, including adding, withdrawing, and changing drugs, as well as decisions not to recommend certain drugs, can be found in the brief guide here.

medicines for multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic and debilitating disease of the nervous system that affects an estimated 2.8 million people worldwide. To date, the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines does not include any medicines to treat it. In 2023, three drugs were added to the list that can slow or stop its progression – cladribine, glatiramer acetate and rituximab – filling a significant gap given the significant global burden of multiple sclerosis. The listing of these medicines as multiple sclerosis treatment options, with different routes of administration, prices (due to the availability of generics and similar biotherapeutics) and recommended uses, is intended to facilitate access to treatment for people worldwide living with multiple sclerosis. The decision to support off-label use of rituximab is based on strong evidence of its efficacy and safety for this particular application. This recommendation, which is in line with previous recommendations from the Expert Committee, could bring significant health benefits worldwide.

“The List is an important tool for achieving universal health coverage as it provides guidance to governments, healthcare providers and consumers on which medicines are best in terms of benefit to individuals and communities. Only when there is compelling evidence of its safety and efficacy is a medicine included on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines. Approved indications in national jurisdictions or the availability of licensed alternatives are not a decision criterion,” said Dr Benedict Huttner, Secretariat of the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines. “Given the evidence base and increased availability of rituximab, as well as the availability of similar prequalified biotherapeutics, it has been given priority as a primary drug for the treatment of relapsing-remitting and progressive multiple sclerosis over authorized alternatives.

Drugs for cardiovascular diseases

For the first time, the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines includes fixed-dose combination products (commonly referred to as “polypills”) for the prevention of cardiovascular disease, in particular cholesterol-lowering agents, which include one or more antihypertensive agents with or without aspirin. (aspirin). Based on the recommendations made by previous expert committees for the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines, landmark trials have been conducted by scientists in several countries, confirming the benefits of these combinations for both primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Infectious diseases

New drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases include:

ceftolosan + tazobactam, antibiotic of last resort, effective against multidrug-resistant bacteria, especially in difficult-to-treat infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa resistant to carbapenems;

pretomanid for the treatment of rifampicin-resistant or multidrug-resistant tuberculosis;

ravidasvir (in combination with sofosbuvir) for the treatment of chronic viral hepatitis C in adults;

monoclonal antibodies to the Ebola virus.

cancer drugs

Two new drugs have been added to treat cancer: pegylated liposomal doxorubicin for the treatment of Kaposi’s sarcoma and pegfilgrastim to stimulate the production of white blood cells and reduce the toxic effect of some anticancer drugs on the bone marrow. The indications for several pediatric cancer medicines already on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children have been extended to include new childhood cancers (anaplastic large cell lymphoma, Langerhans cell histiocytosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma). In addition, drugs not recommended for inclusion due to concerns about their availability and viability in resource-limited settings include a number of expensive brand-name anticancer drugs. Some of these have been evaluated and rejected in previous Committee meetings, such as PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors and osimertinib for lung cancer and CDK4/6 inhibitors for breast cancer.

other updates

Diabetes: current human insulin listings on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Pediatrics expanded to include cartridge-based delivery systems and pre-filled pens, given their potential benefit to patients in terms of ease of use, greater dosing accuracy and better adherence compared to vials and syringes.

Mental disorders: a comprehensive review of medicines for mental and behavioral disorders resulted in an update of the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children to ensure that both lists are in clear alignment with the recommendations contained in the WHO guidelines; This process also resulted in the addition of two new drugs for the treatment of alcohol use disorders: acamprosate and naltrexone.

Basic pediatric drugs: The formulations of over 70 medicines on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children have been updated to include appropriate formulations and dosages for use in children under 12 years of age. Ready-to-use therapeutic foods have been added to the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition in infants and children under five years of age.

Apps not recommended: A total of 32 uses were not recommended, including: GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss in the treatment of obesity; risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; donepezil for the treatment of dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; cellular therapy with CAR T cells for lymphoma and fast-acting oral transmucosal fentanyl for breakthrough cancer pain. Detailed information about these solutions can also be found in the quick start guide (here).

Note to editors

The 24th meeting of the WHO Expert Committee on the Choice and Use of Essential Medicines was held from 24 to 28 April 2023 at WHO headquarters in Geneva. The Expert Committee reviewed 85 drug applications for inclusion on the 22nd WHO Model List of Essential Medicines. and the 8th WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children. WHO technical departments participated and were consulted on requests related to the diseases they deal with.

The updated lists of essential medicines include 24 new medicines for adults and 12 new medicines for pediatrics, as well as new uses for 16 medicines that were already on them. New formulations have been added for 19 medicines on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and 48 medicines on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children. As a result of the changes recommended by the Expert Committee, the number of medicines considered essential to meet basic public health needs has increased to 502 for the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and 361 for the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children. While these numbers may seem high, they represent only a small fraction of the total number of medicines on the market.

Created in 1977 primarily to improve access to medicines in developing countries, the WHO model lists have become a global policy tool for making decisions related to choice and universal coverage of medicines in all health systems. An expert committee composed of distinguished academic, research, medical and pharmaceutical professionals updates the generic lists every two years to respond to new health concerns, prioritize highly effective treatments, and improve affordability.

Worldwide, more than 150 countries use the WHO model lists to make decisions about which medicines offer the best value for money based on evidence and health impact.