Which Taylor Swift song is on the soundtrack after all – Jornada Geek

second season of heart blocker already available on Netflix, One of the best and most anticipated Netflix original productions returns with a new batch of episodes that are even more faithful to the original material than before, though expanding the universe of each character.

Based on the comics nominated by Alice OsmanA webcomic that was born out of Tumblr brings countless artists to its soundtrack, including plenty of people who were wondering if Taylor Swift would appear with one of her songs, and the answer is yes!

Which Taylor Swift song is on the Heartstopper soundtrack, anyway:

The rumors were confirmed, and Swifties can celebrate. The song in question is from the album Folklore Seven.

It’s part of one of the most emotional scenes of the season, where Darcy opens up to Tara about her sexuality and acceptance issues regarding her mother. If you haven’t seen it yet, get your tissues ready, because I’m sure many people will.

Listen to the soundtrack below:

What is the story of Heartstopper:

in season 2 of heart blocker, Nick and Charlie must deal with their new relationship. Tara and Darcy face unexpected challenges. Tao and Elle try to figure out if they can be more than friends.

With exams coming up, a trip to Paris and a ball to plan, the gang have a lot of work ahead of them in the next phase of life, love and friendship.

Who’s Who in Heartstopper Season 2:

in addition to relying on Joe Locke it is kit connor as the respective interpreters of series protagonists Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson heart blocker also made by william sing as Tao Tzu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argento, Corina Brown as Tara Jones kizzy edgel as Darcy Olson, sebastian croft as Ben Hope cormac hyde-corrin like harry green Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, toby donovan like Isaac Henderson, and Jenny Walser Like Zucchini Spring.

Both seasons of Heartstopper are available on Netflix.

See also: Love for Three: Meet the 2019 film that’s making Netflix a buzz

must follow all Daily news about movies, series and sports But geek travel, Take the opportunity to like our page FacebookAlso following us Twitter, Instagram and me too Google News,