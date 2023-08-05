Where to watch all of Christopher Nolan’s movies

Christopher Nolan Is a renowned director, known for intricate scripts and twists. His new film, “Oppenheimer,” has been a success in theaters. Check out our list for other Nolan movies to watch. Recalling that we have excluded the titles “Insomnia” and “Following” from the list, as they were created by Nolan early in his career and are not available on any streaming service in Brazil.

dunkirk

Based on World War II, Dunkirk captures the tension and horrors of the conflict in a plot involving Belgian, British and French soldiers surrounded by enemies on the beaches that give the film its name. With Harry Styles in the lead role, Dunkirk is another film in the long partnership between Nolan and Cillian Murphy, with Oppenheimer’s hero also part of the cast.

batman – the dark knight trilogy

Christopher Nolan is a very versatile director who, despite always having a kind of trademark, has worked on many films with different resolutions. Proving he can be capable of a wide variety of adventures, the director is largely responsible for the excellent Dark Knight trilogy, which starred Christian Bale as the DC hero.

interstellar

With an excellent performance from Matthew McConaughey, Interstellar is a film for science fiction fans, despite trying to introduce a touch of realism within its possibilities. The title features a surprising plot, depicting the explorers’ journey across the galaxy in an attempt to save humanity.

Principle

John David Washington plays a secret agent trying to prevent the start of World War III. The idea that serves as the premise for the film sounds simple, but it’s clear that Nolan has imbued a script with surprises and a good level of complexity to make everything that much more interesting. The title also features an appearance by Robert Pattinson, the current Batman in cinemas.

amnesia

Guy Pearce did a great job playing a man suffering from recent amnesia. With this position, we see that the hero needs to adapt to situations where his problem makes him completely lost in order to achieve his goals. Nolan does a great job with the character’s amnesia to present a captivating mystery.

big move

In this plot, Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman play two magicians who go from friends to rivals, who know very well how to involve the public. In a line that divides what is magic and what is just a simple trick, Nolan’s film is a great drama, well developing the conflict between its protagonists and ending with a remarkable ending. Is. In its cast, the title also includes Scarlett Johansson.

Original

With a cast full of fine actors, Inception is perhaps Christopher Nolan’s most “traveled” film. Taking the audience on a journey into the possibilities of the human mind, the plot of the film deals with technology, dream invasion and more. Although it may sound a bit confusing, the title allows itself to delve deep into something that goes beyond the norm and plays with reality.