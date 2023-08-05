barbie There is no room for doubt in the 2023 film and its ending movie theaters Worldwide, this will be the moment it premieres on HBO Max. When will the film be available? greta gerwig on the above platform streaming, In this note from EL TIEMPO we tell you the details.

A tan solo a few weeks into its debut, barbie It may break a new record for the entertainment industry, as it is about to reach a massive $1000 million mark for world tequila, which has so far managed to cross $774 million. solo en el primer weekend de su estreno, barbie It grossed over $337 million worldwide.

Greta Gerwig’s film is already in the top 3 highest ranking movies this 2023 behind “Super Mario Bros.” and “Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 3”. Plus, it’s the Tequilera from Warner Bros. crossed the decade Batman With Robert Pattinson.

When will Barbie premiere on HBO Max this 2023?

you are more than a person Barbie will premiere on HBO Max, since this streaming platform belongs to the company Warner Brothers, which owns all rights to Strap. Although the strap would remain in theaters for several weeks due to its overwhelming success, Hopefully for El Otono it will reach the platforms.

On this day, it has been announced that the United States will pass through this platform which is now named Max, so it is very likely that it will pass the same to other countries.

What is Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie about?

leash starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera It’s about the famous Mattel Muneka who lives life in sleep barbielandBut everything changes when Barbie begins to question herself after being completely in pink.

The answers she’s been looking for reach the real world thanks to another woman’s advice, and together with Ken, I begin to discover more about her and the man who manages her in this world.